Latest Stories
Lil Durk Wins Motion to Have Racketeering Charges Excluded From Upcoming Trial
In a major victory, the Chicago rapper's trial will no longer include two recently-added racketeering counts.
Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case
Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.
President Trump's Name Pulled From Kennedy Center in Pre-Dawn Operation
Workers began removing the bronze letters around 3 a.m.
Sean Kingston and Mother Drop Their Appeals in Wire Fraud Case
Kingston and Janice Turner filed motions to voluntarily dismiss their Eleventh Circuit appeals, closing the door on any chance of overturning their convictions.
Pooh Shiesty Makes New Effort to Get Out on Bond After Trial Is Delayed
The trial is now set to take place next February.
Federal Judge Rules Against Renaming Kennedy Center After President Trump
He's ordered that President Trump's name be stripped from the building within 14 days.