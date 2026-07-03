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Latest Stories

Lil Durk performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park on July 30, 2022, in Chicago.
Music

Lil Durk Wins Motion to Have Racketeering Charges Excluded From Upcoming Trial

In a major victory, the Chicago rapper's trial will no longer include two recently-added racketeering counts.

Shawn Setaro4 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case

Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.

Shawn Setaro18 days ago
Kennedy Center
Pop Culture

President Trump's Name Pulled From Kennedy Center in Pre-Dawn Operation

Workers began removing the bronze letters around 3 a.m.

Trey Alston35 days ago
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & Sean Kingston In Concert - Miami, FL
Music

Sean Kingston and Mother Drop Their Appeals in Wire Fraud Case

Kingston and Janice Turner filed motions to voluntarily dismiss their Eleventh Circuit appeals, closing the door on any chance of overturning their convictions.

Mark Elibert35 days ago
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Music

Pooh Shiesty Makes New Effort to Get Out on Bond After Trial Is Delayed

The trial is now set to take place next February.

Trey Alston36 days ago
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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Conve
Life

Federal Judge Rules Against Renaming Kennedy Center After President Trump

He's ordered that President Trump's name be stripped from the building within 14 days.

Trey Alston50 days ago

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