Judge Greg Mathis Questions Drowning Theory in Nolan Wells Case: ‘Reasonable Suspicion’

Attorney Ben Crump, backed by figures like Colin Kaepernick, Tyler Perry, Byron Allen, and Rev. Al Sharpton, is pushing to get the case before a grand jury as national attention grows around the conflicting accounts of Wells’ July 4 disappearance and death.

Mathis cites the independent autopsy’s “undetermined” findings, possible deleted Snapchat content, and Mississippi’s history with racially charged cases as reasons a far more aggressive investigation and careful grand jury presentation are needed.

Judge Greg Mathis says he does not believe Mississippi teen Nolan Wells drowned and argues there is “reasonable suspicion” he was killed, pointing to unanswered questions about why friends left him alone on Horn Island without his phone.

Judge Greg Mathis isn't buying the leading theory behind Nolan Wells' death. Weighing in on the increasingly high-profile case, the television judge said the unanswered questions surrounding the Mississippi teen's final hours amount to "reasonable suspicion" and argued the evidence made public so far points to the need for a far more aggressive investigation. Speaking on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Mathis made his position clear from the outset. "I don't believe he drowned, I believe he was killed," he said. "But I'm a judge that has to weigh all the evidence preliminarily. That's what I see."

Mathis said one of the biggest red flags is the explanation that Wells voluntarily stayed behind on Horn Island while his friends left after their boat reportedly developed mechanical problems. He questioned why anyone would leave a friend behind after realizing he no longer had his cellphone. "You don't leave your friend on an island, seeing that he has left his phone, and not at least go back," Mathis said. "You came there with him. You left him there. You say because he wanted to stay, but you notice that he's left his phone. How was he gonna get home in the first place? Wouldn't he need his phone in order to call his transportation?" His comments come as new forensic findings have only deepened the mystery. Attorney Ben Crump revealed that an independent autopsy commissioned by Wells' family determined the 18-year-old's cause and manner of death were both "undetermined." Per Crump, forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell could not rule out foul play and was unable to fully evaluate critical evidence because portions of Wells' body had already been removed during the state's initial autopsy. "This is only another part of the puzzle," Crump said after releasing the findings. "Even though it tells us significant information, we still have more questions than we have answers at this time."

Those unanswered questions have fueled growing national attention since Wells disappeared during a July 4 boating trip to Horn Island. His body was recovered two days later by a park ranger. While Mississippi authorities initially said they believed Wells drowned, the official state autopsy and toxicology results have not been publicly released. For Mathis, the publicly known facts already create what he called “reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed.” He also emphasized that any grand jury can only evaluate the evidence prosecutors choose to present. "The question becomes: Is the prosecutor going to do a thorough investigation and presentation to the grand jury?" Mathis said. "Because if they don't, if they miss some parts of the evidence that is necessary, then the grand jury has nothing to consider."