DJ Vlad Jokingly Claims Roc Nation Bribed Him to Frame Tory Lanez in 2020 Shooting Case

DJ Vlad jokingly shared a wild "confession" that Roc Nation paid him to back Megan Thee Stallion and frame Tory Lanez, and many apparently missed the joke entirely. Just hours after criticizing Lanez’ defense strategy on Saturday night (Feb. 14), the 52-year-old YouTuber launched into a full-blown, obviously sarcastic thread on X claiming that Roc Nation and Jay-Z orchestrated a conspiracy to frame Lanez while paying Vlad to publicly support Megan in Lanez’s 2020 shooting case.

“I have a confession. Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan,” he began. “They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album.” Vlad continued, “They paid off Megan's doctor to lie about the bullet fragments. She was never shot. The LA police are all on Jay's payroll. And it doesn't stop with LA, but you're not ready to hear that part. The Mexican guy who stabbed Tory - who do you think paid him to do that? You already know the answer to that.” Vlad also jokingly said that the three Supreme Court judges who denied Lanez’s appeal were “all paid off by the Roc Mafia,” before launching into even more ridiculous and obviously tongue-in-cheek claims. “Jay also paid Trump NOT to pardon Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases. But knowing Trump likes to bend the rules, Jay wasn't taking any chances,” he added. “I can't keep these lies secret anymore. If this is my last tweet, you know who silenced me,” Vlad concluded.

When a user commented about Jay-Z and the Jeffrey Epstein files, Vlad escalated the joke, writing, "It's deeper than that. Jay-Z IS Epstein."

Another user asked whether the alleged Roc Nation payments had stopped, he replied, "Correct. Their last check bounced."

In a separate tweet, he jokingly continued, "Every blogger is on Jay-Z's payroll. We all got paid with Bitcoin. Now that the price dropped, you'll see a lot of us turning on him."

He later detailed the fake arrangement, writing, “It started with $10k a month. During the trial, it went up to $50k a month. All the payments were in Bitcoin, so they couldn't be traced."

When addressing concerns about his safety, Vlad wrote, “I've always used Roc Nation security. I might need to get my own now.”

He concluded the thread with, “The money stopped coming, and I never signed an NDA.”

Following the viral post, Sneako, who admittedly believes in Lanez’ innocence, called Vlad during a livestream to talk about his supposed confession.

“People just do not know sarcasm, do they? Sarcasm really just goes over people's heads. It really surprises me. Of course I'm trolling, man,” Vlad said in the clip linked above. “Jay did a verse on the judge's grandson's album? Like, how is this not obvious? [Tory] was convicted by 12 jurors and appeal has been denied.”