Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins Are Exposing YouTube Trolls — But They Say It Isn't Easy

Calling AI-fueled misinformation a growing crisis, Jenkins and Lattimore—both long-established in law, TV, and R&B—are pushing YouTube to change its monetization and moderation policies, arguing individual lawsuits aren’t a sustainable fix as false videos and search results persist.

Using a John Doe lawsuit and subpoenas to Google, they unmasked nine account holders, reached a $5,000 settlement with a Pakistan-based creator, and are still litigating against a Maryland YouTuber, while many overseas accounts remain hard to pursue.

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins are aggressively suing anonymous YouTubers for defamation after at least 35 AI-generated videos falsely claimed infidelity, a secret divorce, and that Lattimore is gay, damaging their family and careers.

Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins aren't letting AI-generated gossip have the final word. After a wave of YouTube videos falsely claimed their marriage had imploded, the R&B singer and television judge launched an aggressive legal campaign to unmask the people behind the content, arguing the fabricated stories have harmed their family, reputations, and business. According to The New York Times, the ordeal began shortly after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, when relatives, friends, and fans started asking about rumors that Jenkins had cheated, Lattimore was secretly gay, and the pair were headed for divorce. None of it was true, they said.

Digging deeper, they uncovered at least 35 YouTube videos packed with AI-generated narration, fake quotes, manipulated images, and sensational headlines. The misinformation spread so widely that Google's AI-generated search summaries even began repeating false claims about their marriage. Instead of waiting for the rumors to fade, the Lattimores fought back. Jenkins—an accomplished attorney before becoming a television personality—hired entertainment lawyer Felton T. Newell and filed a John Doe lawsuit to identify the anonymous creators. Google was subpoenaed, ultimately revealing the identities of nine account holders. One Pakistan-based creator reached a $5,000 settlement after posting multiple videos about the couple, while a Maryland-based YouTuber remains locked in litigation after a judge denied his motion to dismiss. Many of the remaining accounts, however, operate overseas, making further legal action far more difficult. "It was nasty," Lattimore said of the online smear campaign. "At that point, I think I felt just completely out of control." Jenkins said the experience should be a warning about how quickly AI-fueled misinformation can spiral.