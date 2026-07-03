Judge Judy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Says Jay-Z Was Watching ‘Judge Judy’ When He Was at Beyoncé’s House for ‘A Star Is Born’ Meeting

Beyoncé was attached to the film for a year before she left due to her pregnancy.

tara mahadevan878 days ago
Photo of Judge Judy sitting in her chair
Pop Culture

Judge Judy Says Justin Bieber Was 'Scared to Death' of Her When They Were Neighbors

Judge Judy revealed that Justin Bieber was "scared to death" of her when the two were neighbors after he got a highly publicized DUI in 2014.

tara mahadevan1347 days ago
Judge Judy and Baliff Petri Hawkins
Life

'Judge Judy' Baliff Reveals He Wasn't Asked to Be on New 'Judy Justice' Show

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Judge Judy" bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd opened up about his absence from the new IMDB TV show "Judy Justice."

Brad Callas1742 days ago
Amy Coney Barret
Life

Sen. Cory Booker Questions Amy Coney Barrett on 2019 Hostile Work Environment Ruling Involving N-Word

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is facing additional criticism over a controversial ruling in a workplace discrimination case.

Joshua Espinoza2102 days ago
Hannibal Buress performs onstage at The Bill Graham Stage during Colossal Clusterfest.
Music

Listen to Hannibal Buress’ New Single “Judge Judy”

On Thursday, Hannibal released a new song titled "Judge Judy," featuring Ron Lamont with production from Chrome Hearts.

Jose Martinez2268 days ago
Advertisement
Judge Judy
Pop Culture

'Judge Judy' Will End in 2021 After 25 Seasons

After 25 seasons on air, 'Judge Judy' will come to an end in 2021.

Joe Price2329 days ago
Jerry Springer new judge show
Pop Culture

Jerry Springer Returns to TV With 'Judge Jerry' Court Series in 2019

After 'The Jerry Springer Show' wrapped over the summer, the veteran talk show host is returning to the small screen in a new courtroom series.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2791 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App