Featured
Only Judy can judge them.Lauren Zupkus
Complex was there for the day-long, often tear-filled hearing.Shawn Setaro
Ed Sheeran is being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly borrowing chords from Marvin Gaye’s track “Let’s Get It On" on his song "Thinking Out Loud."Jordan Rose
Music
Cardi B Responds to Claim She Lied to Judge to Attend Paris Fashion Week Ahead of Album Cover Trial
Cardi B has been accused of lying to a judge to attend Paris Fashion Week instead of preparing for her trial over a legal dispute surrounding her album cover.Brad Callas