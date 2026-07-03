Joker: Folie à Deux

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Lady Gaga at the "Joker: Folie à Deux" premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Admits Reaction to ‘Joker 2’ Fazed Her, Says It Got So Unhinged She ‘Started Laughing'

The singer and actress said the reactions to the 'Joker' sequel were "unhinged."

Jaelani Turner-Williams246 days ago
(L) Quentin Tarantino in a tuxedo. (R) Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker and Harley Quinn.
Pop Culture

Tarantino Defends 'Joker 2' Praise: 'Who Gives a F*ck What I Like?'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker made headlines for praising 'Joker: Folie à Deux' in a recent podcast.

Alex Ocho582 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga
Pop Culture

'Joker: Folie à Deux' Actor Says It's the 'Worst Film Ever Made'

Actor Tim Dillon voiced his opinion on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

Trey Alston614 days ago
Quentin Tarantino, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Says He 'Really Liked' 'Joker 2,' Calls It a 'F*ck You' to Hollywood

On 'The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast,' Tarantino praised 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' despite its mixed reviews from critics.

Jaelani Turner-Williams626 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix and Christopher Nolan
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Approached Him to Play the Joker in 'The Dark Knight'

Heath Ledger played the unforgettable villain in the 2008 film, which came out shortly after his death.

tara mahadevan627 days ago
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Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga, left) and The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix, right) sit in a courtroom surrounded by people.
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga’s Unconventional Creative Process On 'Joker: Folie à Deux’ Set

Phoenix shared that while the process was “uncomfortable” even for himself, “[Lady Gaga] was incredible.”

Kylie Mar655 days ago
Lady Gaga, Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall at the Venice International Film Festival.
Pop Culture

The First Reviews for 'Joker' Sequel Have Arrived and the Responses Are Mixed

Following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, critics have weighed in on the anticipated sequel.

Joe Price681 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix in a suit and tie next to Lady Gaga with short, wavy hair in an elegant outfit
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Singing Voice Made Lady Gaga 'Spit Up' Her Coffee on 'Joker: Folie À Deux' Set: 'That Felt Good'

Phoenix and Gaga are leads in the musical sequel to 2019's 'Joker'.

Mark Elibert713 days ago
Promotional poster for 'Joker' featuring Joaquin Phoenix in makeup, embracing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, with spotlight above
Pop Culture

First 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer Sees Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Mixing Madness With the Healing Power of Music

Todd Phillips is back in the director's chair for the musical sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning 'Joker,' this time boasting Gaga's Harley Quinn.

Trace William Cowen829 days ago
Pop Culture

Take a Look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in a Sneak Peek of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

The musical sequel is scheduled to debut on October 4, 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams934 days ago
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Lady Gaga is in the Joker sequel you guys
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Look Revealed in Photo With Joaquin Phoenix Back in Character

Across from ​'A Star Is Born' Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is Joaquin Phoenix, back in character as the Joker after winning his own Academy Award for the role.

Zach Dionne1248 days ago
This is a photo of Joker 2.
Pop Culture

Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Over the weekend, director Todd Phillips posted on his Instagram a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a sequel to the 2019 film.

Eric Diep1313 days ago
lady gaga confirms joker role
Pop Culture

Release Date for 'Joker' Sequel 'Folie À Deux’ Announced, Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in Film (UPDATE)

The Todd Phillips-directed 'Joker' sequel, which is titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' has received a release date. The film will see Joaquin Phoenix return.

Jordan Rose1444 days ago
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY awards
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Reportedly in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga has been involved in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming 'Joker' sequel, which will reportedly be a musical.

Jose Martinez1495 days ago
Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Pop Culture

‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Confirms Sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Is in the Works With Joaquin Phoenix

Todd Phillips took to Instagram Tuesday to tease the forthcoming sequel to 2019's 'Joker,' as the director posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script.

Brad Callas1501 days ago
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