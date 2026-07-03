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Sean "Diddy" Combs speaking at a podium, wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace.
Music

Diddy Is No Longer the Owner of a Private Jet

The aircraft, built in 2015, features beige interiors, seats 14 passengers, is pet-friendly, and includes an entertainment system.

Alex Ocho187 days ago
JetBlue plane
Life

JetBlue Plane and U.S. Military Aircraft Almost Collide Over Venezuela in 'Outrageous' Incident

There was a near miss between a JetBlue plane and a U.S. Air Force jet over Venezuela, reports say.

Jessica Mcbride214 days ago
Tejas fighter jet
Life

Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes in Fireball on Video at Dubai Air Show

Video captured the moment a Tejas fighter jet crashed during the Dubai Air Show.

Jessica Mcbride238 days ago
Kris Boyd #17 of the Houston Texans runs across the field during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Sports

NFL Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot, Reportedly in Critical Condition

He was shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 16.

Trey Alston243 days ago
Sauce Gardner wearing green Nike gloves and a black tank top, holding a white towel around his neck.
Sports

Sauce Gardner Opens Up on Prioritizing Brain Health, Fake Narratives, and Whether He Saw ‘Sinners’

The Jets star opens up about why he’s prioritizing brain health, how much he spends to stay available week-to-week, and an unreleased song by *that* female artist.

Brighid Tully382 days ago
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Bow Wow
Music

Bow Wow Owns Up to ‘Fake Flexing’ With Viral Private Jet Picture: ‘I Got Caught’

The rapper claims he did it to “derail” people for his own safety.

Trey Alston441 days ago
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Personal Guilt’ About Jets Benching Zach Wilson But Thinks ‘There's Enough Blame to Go Around’

This week the Jets demoted Wilson to the bench, and the second overall pick will now serve as the third quarterback behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

Brad Callas969 days ago
Sports

J. Cole Spotlights Colin Kaepernick’s Work Ethic by Sharing Letter Where Kaep Asks to Join Jets’ Practice Squad

Kaepernick’s letter to New York Jets GM Joe Douglas arrives weeks after the team lost its starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a season-ending injury. Cole wanted to highlight "how hard [Kaep] works and how much he still wants to play."

Brad Callas1025 days ago
Life

Authorities Ask for Help Locating F-35 Jet After Pilot Ejected During 'Mishap' (UPDATE)

The U.S. fighter jet went missing somewhere over South Carolina on Sunday, September 17.

Joe Price1033 days ago
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Sports

Aaron Rodgers Vows to 'Rise Yet Again' After Season-Ending Injury, NFLPA Director Demands Grass Replace Artificial Turf

The four-time NFL MVP tore his Achilles while playing on the widely criticized field at MetLife Stadium.

Jose Martinez1038 days ago
Music

Akon Offers Keys to Staying Rich: 'I'm the Stingiest Motherf*cker on the Planet'

The R&amp;B singer got a good chunk of change working with Lady Gaga, and now he's sharing how he maintains it all.

Alex Ocho1038 days ago
Aaron Rodgers reacts after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.
Sports

Jets Acquire Aaron Rodgers in Long-Awaited Trade With Packers

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have come to terms on a trade centered around star quarterback Aaron Rodgers after weeks of negotiations.

Jose Martinez1180 days ago
a getty images stock photo of a f35 fighter jet
Life

Video Shows Pilot Eject From F-35B Fighter Jet Amid Failed Vertical Landing

A pilot was forced to eject from a F-35B Lightning II fighter jet at the Fort Worth, Texas Naval Air Station during a failed vertical landing.

Joe Price1309 days ago
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet
Life

Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Monitoring Elon Musk's Private Jet

Twitter account @ElonJet was suspended on Wednesday. Musk claimed the real-time posting of a person's location violated the platform's doxxing policy.

Joshua Espinoza1311 days ago
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Mac Miller
Music

Beat on Mac Miller's 'Swimming' Originated From Kendrick Lamar 'Damn' Session, Steve Lacy Reveals

In a new interview, Steve Lacy revealed his work on a track for the late Mac Miller's 'Swimming' album originated in a session for Kendrick Lamar’s 'Damn.'

Jordan Rose1465 days ago
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges receives honorary degree during the 2022 Georgia State University Commencement Ceremony
Music

Ludacris Gifted Himself a Private Jet to Celebrate Being Awarded Honorary Degree From Georgia State

Not long after he was awarded with an honorary bachelor's degree from Georgia State University, Ludacris has given himself a huge graduation gift.

Joe Price1526 days ago
Driverless Tesla crashes into a $3 million private jet
Life

Video Captures Driverless Tesla Crashing Into $3 Million Private Jet

A video was posted on Reddit Thursday which shows a Tesla slowly crashing into a $3.5 million private jet after being “summoned” by its owner.

Brad Callas1546 days ago

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