Aaron Rodgers Vows to 'Rise Yet Again' After Season-Ending Injury, NFLPA Director Demands Grass Replace Artificial Turf

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered his first statement since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury after just four plays Monday night.

"I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love," Rodgers wrote in an Instagram post after thanking everyone who reached out to him since sustaining the injury.

Rodgers, who turns 40 in December, seemingly addressed speculation that he played his final snap in the NFL by declaring, "The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."