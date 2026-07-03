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Geno Smith Cited for Speeding Amidst Domestic Violence Issues
Sports

Jets QB Geno Smith Faces $400 in Fines After Florida Speeding Stop

The Jets QB faces about $400 in traffic fines as a separate Florida assault investigation remains under review before training camp.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas
Sports

Geno Smith's Baby Mama Leaks Apparent Text Messages Following Ex-Girlfriend's Assault Allegations

In a series of posts on Instagram, the mother of Geno Smith's child asserted that the Jets star's ex-girlfriend is "the issue."

Joe Price24 days ago
Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field after halftime of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

Woman Accuses Geno Smith of Assaulting Her, Neglecting His Additional Needs Son

Police say they showed up to Smith's house over the weekend, but no arrests were made.

Joe Price25 days ago
Russell Wilson Says He's Conflicted After New York Jets Offer
Sports

Russell Wilson Still Unsure About NFL Future After Jets Offer

Torn between a Jets backup role and a TV analyst gig, Russell Wilson says he’s still deciding what the next chapter of his career looks like.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
NY Jets Make an Offer to Russell Wilson—But He's Not Sure If He'll Take It
Sports

Russell Wilson Weighs New York Jets Offer vs. TV Future

Inside Wilson’s Jets visit, the backup role behind Geno Smith, and why a jump to TV is suddenly on the table for the former Super Bowl champ.

Bernadette Giacomazzo72 days ago
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David Bailey holds up a New York Jets jersey after the team selected him with the second pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Bets

2026-27 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

David Bailey and Rueben Bain Jr. are the favorites to win the prestigious award.

Matt Burke74 days ago
Le'Veon Bell Accuses Ex-Jets Coach of 'Snorting Cocaine' and Other Bad Decisions
Sports

Le'Veon Bell Claims Ex-Jets Coach Adam Gase Used Cocaine Before Practice: 'Dumbest Coach Ever'

During a wild appearance on Justin Laboy's podcast, the former All-Pro running back details shocking locker room stories and why his big-money Jets stint fell apart fast.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game against USC in 2025.
Bets

NFL Draft Odds for Jets, Cardinals, Titans, Giants

The NFL Draft will get interesting after the Raiders pick Fernando Mendoza. Who will the Jets, Cardinals, Titans and Giants select?

Matt Burke86 days ago
Alabama QB Ty Simpson warms up before an October 2025 game against South Carolina.
Bets

Ty Simpson Odds: Which Team Will Draft the Alabama QB?

2026 NFL Draft: Will the Cardinals, Jets, Rams, Steelers or a darkhorse team select Ty Simpson?

Matt Burke93 days ago
A football player in a red Kansas City Chiefs uniform and helmet on the field, looking to the side.
Sports

Former NFL Player Darron Lee Charged In Murder of Girlfriend

Lee was also charged with tampering of evidence.

Jade Gomez160 days ago
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Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel lifts a trophy in celebration. Next to him, the Empire State Building is illuminated in blue and orange at night.
Sports

New Yorkers Can’t Believe Empire State Building Displayed Patriots Colors After Playoff Win

The New York Jets' biggest rival is headed to the Super Bowl, and the Empire State Building decided to rub it in.

Joe Price172 days ago
Kris Boyd Shooting Suspect Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder
Sports

Kris Boyd Shooting Suspect Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder

Bronx resident Frederick Green, 20, faces attempted murder, assault, and weapons charges in the near-fatal Midtown shooting involving Jets cornerback Kris Boyd.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Stefon Diggs, in a denim jacket, sits next to Cardi B, with long black hair and a leather jacket, smiling. They are at a crowded NBA event.
Sports

Watch Stefon Diggs Struggle to Find Cardi B in Stands After Patriots Win: ‘Where She At?’

A cute video shared on social media showed the Patriots star looking for Cardi after his team beat the Jets.

Joe Price200 days ago
20-Year-Old Bronx Man Arrested for the Shooting of New York Jets Star Kris Boyd
Sports

20-Year-Old Bronx Man Arrested in Shooting of NY Jets Star Kris Boyd

Frederick Green was formally charged by the NYPD at a Midtown Manhattan precinct on Tuesday, December 9.

Bernadette Giacomazzo219 days ago
Kris Boyd Shooting NYPD Takes 'Person of Interest' into Custody
Sports

Kris Boyd Shooting: NYPD Takes 'Person of Interest' into Custody

The 'person of interest' has been taken into custody in connection with the November 16th shooting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo221 days ago
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NY Jets Star Kris Boyd Back in Hospital 'God is Not Through With Me Yet'
Sports

NY Jets Star Kris Boyd Back in Hospital: 'God Is Not Through With Me Yet'

The cornerback revealed that he was briefly discharged from the hospital, but returned due to medical complications.

Bernadette Giacomazzo231 days ago
NYPD Releases New Potential Motive Around Kris Boyd Shooting
Sports

NYPD Releases New Potential Motive in Kris Boyd Shooting

Police shared new insight into the confrontation that unfolded before the Jets cornerback was shot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo235 days ago

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