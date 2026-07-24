Tokyo Jetz

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Cover art for Rap Shit soundtrack
Music

Listen to the Soundtrack for HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ f/ Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, Jean Deaux, and More

Issa Rae's Raedio has released the soundtrack for the HBO Max show 'Rap Sh!t,' with features from Dreezy, Tokyo Jetz, Jean Deaux, BEAM, and more.

tara mahadevan1422 days ago
es
Music

Rapsody Names Her Favorite Female Rappers of the Moment

Rapsody revealed her picks during an interview on the latest 'Everyday Struggle.'

Trace William Cowen2536 days ago
Tokyo Jetz 'Bonafide'
Music

Tokyo Jetz Drops "Bonafide" Album f/ T.I., Trey Songz, Trina, and More

The project includes the previously released tracks "The One," "No Problem," and "Baller Alert."

Joshua Espinoza2856 days ago
Tokyp Jetz "Baller Alert" f/ Kash Doll
Music

Premiere: Tokyo Jetz Links Up With Kash Doll on "Baller Alert"

The track appears on Tokyo Jetz's new album, 'Bonafide,' set to drop Sunday.

Joshua Espinoza2856 days ago
Tokyo Jetz
Music

Premiere: Tokyo Jetz Shares Video for "No Problem"

The Hustle Gang-affiliated rapper Tokyo Jetz recently shared one of her best songs yet, and she brings that same energy for the video.

Joe Price2913 days ago
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