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Sonic still gets love, but Sega's got a catalog of classics waiting for a new chapter.Elton Jones
From idol group origins to global metal stardom, discover the band that created kawaii metal and revolutionized heavy music with their unique fusion of J-pop and crushing riffs.Brendan Frederick
Hiroshi Fujiwara, the artistic director of ComplexCon 2026 alongside Playboi Carti, is widely credited with shaping the foundations of modern streetwear. Here's what you need to know.Mike DeStefano
ComplexCon hits Los Angeles for its 2026 edition this October.Trace William Cowen