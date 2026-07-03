Jerrod Carmichael

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Tyler, the Creator wearing a green hat and brown suit; Jerrod Carmichael in a beige coat with a blue background.
Music

Tyler, The Creator on 'Uncomfortable' Jerrod Carmichael Series Cameo: 'I Was in That B*tch Sweating'

"I didn't know what to do," Tyler said of the key 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show' moment.

Trace William Cowen352 days ago
Tyler, the Creator in a pastel outfit with hat and Golf le Fleur branding; Jerrod Carmichael in a black patterned jacket holding awards
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator on Clip of Him Rejecting Jerrod Carmichael: ‘My Homie Tried to F*ck Me on Camera’

Carmichael and Tyler had an awkward conversation about unrequited romantic feelings during the premiere of the 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show' last month.

Alex Ocho823 days ago
Two individuals posing separately, one in a striped outfit, the other in a patterned top
Pop Culture

‘Rap Sh!t’ Star Aida Osman Jokes About Show’s Cancellation by Seemingly Shading Jerrod Carmichael’s HBO Series

"See if I woulda just let a white man call me Harriet one time I could have kept my damn show," she tweeted.

Mark Elibert828 days ago
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael Considers Jay-Z His ‘Artistic North Star:' 'He Was Such an Emotional Rapper'

Carmichael shared his feelings of admiration for Jay-Z in a new 'Esquire' profile.

Jaelani Turner-Williams834 days ago
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Two men at an event; one in a patterned jacket over a shirt, the other in a suit with sunglasses, using a phone
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Egomaniac' Dave Chappelle Wanted Public Apology for Calling Out Anti-Trans Material

Carmichael is currently on a promo run for his absolutely excellent new series 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.'

Trace William Cowen834 days ago
Two men posing separately, one wearing a black turtleneck and necklaces, the other in a pink Phillies cap and glasses
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael Recalls Tyler, the Creator’s Brutal Rejection in Awkward Convo: ‘You Laughed and Called Me a Stupid B*tch’

The comedian, who has worked with Tyler before, asked the rapper to be his Emmy Awards date and was denied.

Mark Elibert838 days ago
tyler the creator and jerrod carmichael pictured
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator Makes a Cameo in HBO's Presumably Awesome 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show'

The upcoming series sees the comedian and 'Poor Things' actor trying to "maintain being truthful on camera."

Trace William Cowen862 days ago
Jerrod Carmichael HBO docuseries in the works
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael Making Autobiographical Comedy Docuseries for HBO

The comic will executive produce the series, which follows his “encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection."

Joshua Espinoza1261 days ago
Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Monologue Reportedly Left HFPA President 'Shocked and Upset’

Insiders claim Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne was left feeling "shocked and upset" upon hearing Carmichael's critical monologue.

Jose Martinez1275 days ago
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Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel
Pop Culture

Whitney Houston Estate ‘Disappointed’ With Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes Joke About Singer’s Death

Jerrod Carmichael made a reference to Whitney Houston’s death as part of his hosting duties at the Golden Globes, and the singer’s estate isn’t happy about it.

Joe Price1282 days ago
Jerrod Carmichael is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Edition of Golden Globes Ceremony

Jerrod Carmichael, whose 2022 has included the launch of his directorial debut and an Emmy-winning stand-up special, will host next year's Globes.

Trace William Cowen1317 days ago
Jerrod Carmichael is seen holding a microphone
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael on Dave Chappelle: ‘Your Legacy Is a Bunch of Opinions on Trans Sh*t? It's an Odd Hill to Die On’

In a new interview, Jerrod Carmichael praises younger generations and defends them against older comedians who are "going so hard against them."

Trace William Cowen1493 days ago
ASAP Rocky is pictured performing for fans
Music

ASAP Rocky on Rap Being ‘Stuck’ in State of Adolescence Since the Rise of the Internet: ‘It’s Not as Mature’

In a one-on-one conversation with comedian and director Jerrod Carmichael, ASAP Rocky also touches on everything from new music to punk fashion and more.

Trace William Cowen1494 days ago
Screenshot of SNL skit about Will Smith
Pop Culture

'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Will Smith's Oscars Slap in Skit Starring Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Redd

'Saturday Night Live' mocked Will Smith's Oscars slap in a skit starring comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a seat filler and Chris Redd as Will Smith.

tara mahadevan1566 days ago
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Gunna performing on SNL with Future.
Music

Watch Gunna Perform "Banking on Me" and "Pushin P" With Future on 'Saturday Night Live'

Gunna performed “Banking on Me” and "Pushin P" on 'Saturday Night Live' for his debut as musical guest on the show, which was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Abel Shifferaw1566 days ago

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