Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Pokes Fun at Oscars Slap, Rihanna Laughs at Joke About New Album
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With their return to the broadcast arena on Tuesday night, the Golden Globes provided no shortage of top-tier watercooler moments, The Slap jokes included.Trace William Cowen
Hosting this year's ceremony, which marks a return to the broadcast arena following extended controversy, is Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
'Ramy' Season 2 is a Masterful Prestige Comedy About Enlightenment, Darkness and Gray Areas
A24's Hulu series 'Ramy' is back for another impressive season that blends enlightenment, darkness, and Mahershala Ali into one awesome show.holahavito
Tyler, the Creator's first album 'IGOR' has arrived. After a first listen, here are our biggest takeaways.Eric Skelton