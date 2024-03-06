Tyler, the Creator Makes a Cameo at HBO's Presumably Awesome 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show'

The reliably great Jerrod Carmichael is back with another new project for HBO, this time in the form of a Truman Show-inspired series fittingly titled Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.
In the first trailer, which features appearances by Carmichael’s parents and Tyler, the Creator, we’re given a statement of artistic intention from the comedian about the larger aim behind Reality Show. Per Carmichael, he’s “trying to maintain being truthful on camera.” This ambition is immediately called into question, however, by a masked and sunglasses-wearing individual whose identity is not provided.
See more up top, include an aside from that same masked individual about being “masturbatorially public.”
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show debuts on Max on March 29. Before that, the first three episodes of the Ari Katcher-directed series will make their global premiere as part of the 2024 SXSW lineup. The screening is slated for this coming Sunday, March 10, at the ZACH Theatre in Austin.
Tyler fans will note that he's worked with Carmichael in the past, as the comedian and recent Poor Things star was the narrator of his Grammy-winning 2019 album Igor. The two also linked up for an hour-long conversation during the Flower Boy era.
Whenever I write about Carmichael's work, I always make a point to recommend On the Count of Three, his 2021 directorial debut that was among the strongest entries at that year's Sundance Film Festival. The film, co-starring Christopher Abbott, is currently streaming on Hulu.