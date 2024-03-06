Tyler, the Creator Makes a Cameo at HBO's Presumably Awesome 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show'

The reliably great Jerrod Carmichael is back with another new project for HBO, this time in the form of a Truman Show-inspired series fittingly titled Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.

In the first trailer, which features appearances by Carmichael’s parents and Tyler, the Creator, we’re given a statement of artistic intention from the comedian about the larger aim behind Reality Show. Per Carmichael, he’s “trying to maintain being truthful on camera.” This ambition is immediately called into question, however, by a masked and sunglasses-wearing individual whose identity is not provided.

See more up top, include an aside from that same masked individual about being “masturbatorially public.”

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show debuts on Max on March 29. Before that, the first three episodes of the Ari Katcher-directed series will make their global premiere as part of the 2024 SXSW lineup. The screening is slated for this coming Sunday, March 10, at the ZACH Theatre in Austin.