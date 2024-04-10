‘Rap Sh!t’ Star Aida Osman Jokes About Show’s Cancellation by Seemingly Shading Jerrod Carmichael’s HBO Series

Aida Osman, star of the recently canceled Rap Sh!t, has made some jokes about her show getting the axe and Jerrod Carmichael taking up that space.

On Tuesday, the actress logged on to the platform formerly known as Twitter and let off some jokes about Rap Sh!t getting canceled while the Jerrod Carmichael Show is thriving in its place on the Max streaming platform. Osman seemed to poke fun at the latest episode of Carmichael's show, where he made a joke about engaging in slave play with his white boyfriend.

"See if i woulda just let a white man call me harriet one time i could have kept my damn show," she tweeted.