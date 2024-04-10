‘Rap Sh!t’ Star Aida Osman Jokes About Show’s Cancellation by Seemingly Shading Jerrod Carmichael’s HBO Series

Aida Osman, star of the recently canceled Rap Sh!t, has made some jokes about her show getting the axe and Jerrod Carmichael taking up that space.
On Tuesday, the actress logged on to the platform formerly known as Twitter and let off some jokes about Rap Sh!t getting canceled while the Jerrod Carmichael Show is thriving in its place on the Max streaming platform. Osman seemed to poke fun at the latest episode of Carmichael's show, where he made a joke about engaging in slave play with his white boyfriend.
"See if i woulda just let a white man call me harriet one time i could have kept my damn show," she tweeted.
Osman then seemed to take a shot at Carmichael by saying the only gay black man she'll acknowledge is Meek Mill, a dig at all the social media chatter around a lawsuit that claimed the Philly rapper had sexual relations with Diddy.
She also retweeted a post that called out Max for allegedly canceling several Black-led shows to make way for Carmichael's show, which has already shown two episodes that have people talking all over social media. Over the last year, Max canceled several Black-led shows, including Rap Sh!t, South Side, A Black Lady Sketch Show, among others from different networks.
In an interview with Teen Vogue last month, Osman revealed she wasn't surprised by the cancellation because Black creatives in the industry have a harder time getting their ideas through.
"When I got the news, I was like, 'This makes sense,'" said the comedian. "It makes sense in the way that nothing is guaranteed for Black people in Hollywood, and we have to consistently fight for our stories."