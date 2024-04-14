Tyler, the Creator on Clip of Him Rejecting Jerrod Carmichael: ‘My Homie Tried to F*ck Me on Camera’

Tyler, the Creator gave his side of the Jerrod Carmichael saga at Coachella.

Last month during the premiere of Carmichael’s new show, the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, the 37-year-old comedian revealed that he had confessed romantic feelings for Tyler, 33, in 2021 but was turned down and called a “stupid bitch” in response.

Carmichael, who previously worked with Tyler for his albums Igor and Flower Boy, said during their awkward sit-down conversation on the show that his confession seemingly created “a distance” between him and the rapper. The episode concluded with Tyler admitting that he was unsure how to respond to Carmichael’s feelings, calling him a “true brother” and likening him to “family.”