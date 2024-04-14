Tyler, the Creator on Clip of Him Rejecting Jerrod Carmichael: ‘My Homie Tried to F*ck Me on Camera’

Tyler, the Creator gave his side of the Jerrod Carmichael saga at Coachella.
Last month during the premiere of Carmichael’s new show, the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, the 37-year-old comedian revealed that he had confessed romantic feelings for Tyler, 33, in 2021 but was turned down and called a “stupid bitch” in response.
Carmichael, who previously worked with Tyler for his albums Igor and Flower Boy, said during their awkward sit-down conversation on the show that his confession seemingly created “a distance” between him and the rapper. The episode concluded with Tyler admitting that he was unsure how to respond to Carmichael’s feelings, calling him a “true brother” and likening him to “family.”
During his headlining set at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, Tyler briefly spoke on the situation between him and Carmichael.
“Probably seen my homie tried to fuck me on camera, it was terrible,” said Tyler. “I told the n***a ‘no’ and he said, ‘But what about if we filmed it?’ Terrible.”
When asked about his relationship with Tyler on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Carmichael said that their relationship is “good” but that they “haven’t talked.”
Carmichael wasn’t the only relationship that Tyler gave his Coachella audience an update on. The rapper, whose guests included Childish Gambino and ASAP Rocky, revealed he “used to hate” both of them at one point.
“You know what’s sick? I used to hate that n***a. Seriously, I don’t know why, I gotta go to therapy to figure it out,” said Tyler about Gambino, who came out as a surprise guest to perform “Running Out of Time” together.
“But then this n***a put this song called ‘Urn’ out, U-R-N. It was so undeniable, n***a, I was at conflict with myself. I’m like, ‘Fuck, how could a n***a that I hate so much be so good?’ And now, the tables have turned and this n***a barely returns my calls.”
When speaking on his second surprise guest, ASAP Rocky, Tyler said, “You know what’s crazy? I used to hate that n***a too. Okay, we thought we had beef. It was the n***as around us, then me and Rakim were like- we was in love and now we’re friends.”