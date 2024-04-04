Jerrod Carmichael Considers Jay-Z His ‘Artistic North Star:' 'He Was Such an Emotional Rapper'

To Jerrod Carmichael, none other than Jay-Z is admirable for his "emotional" lyricism.

Aligned with the debut of his HBO series Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, the actor-comedian spoke about it in a new Esquire profile, where he revealed that he sought guidance from the 4:44 rapper about the project. Complex also got a preview of the show during SXSW last month.

During Carmichael's interview with Esquire editor-at-large Dave Holmes, the 36-year-old shared that Jay-Z gave his opinion about the show before it's Mar. 29 premiere, saying that the Roc Nation founder was particularly a fan of an episode that has yet to be released.

“Jay is an artistic North Star for me. In the world of rap where people don’t give access or insight to their inner turmoil or emotions, he was such an emotional rapper," Carmichael told the publication before sounding off on his favorite Hov classics.