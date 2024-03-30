Jerrod Carmichael Recalls Crush Tyler, the Creator’s Rejection in Awkward Convo: ‘You Stupid B*tch’

Jerrod Carmichael has revealed that in 2021 he confessed his feelings to Tyler, the Creator but was turned down and called a "stupid bitch" in response.

In the premiere episode of the comedian's new show, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, the 36-year-old revealed he sent a text to Tyler in 2021 where he admitted his feelings for him and got a voice note in response where the rapper laughed and called him a "stupid bitch." Carmichael attempted to make a move on Tyler again and asked him to be his date at the Emmy Awards, but was denied once again.

At the end of the episode, Carmichael and Tyler had a sitdown conversation where they hashed out the interaction. According to Tyler, hearing Carmichael express his feelings was "a lot to download" and he still doesn't know how to respond to his comments.

"Getting news like that and then avoiding it is a way to avoid change," Tyler said. "I didn't think brushing that off and continuing regularly would be such a dent. I don't know."