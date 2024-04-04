Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Egomaniac' Dave Chappelle Wanted Public Apology for Calling Out Anti-Trans Material

Jerrod Carmichael, whose excellent new HBO series will soon premiere its second episode, reflects on his widely headlined Dave Chappelle comments in a new interview.

Speaking with Dave Holmes for Esquire, Carmichael made his way to the Chappelle reflection while discussing how coming out as gay is still “scary” for many, including himself, due in part to people still being prone to “laugh at it and mock it.” He says Chappelle, for example, mocked his Emmy-winning Rothaniel special, which saw Carmichael coming out and discussing how his family and others in his life had initially reacted.

“He referred to it as the bravest special for 1996,” Carmichael told Holmes in the digital cover story, available in full here. “And it’s like, that’s a funny enough line, whatever, but I wonder if he gets the irony that the fact that you are mocking it even then is why it was hard.”