Style

Jay-Z Opts for Timeless Tux Look at World Premiere of Rick Rubin-Directed Docuseries

'JAŸ-Z In 8' debuts on HBO and HBO Max later this week.

Jay-Z in a tuxedo, smiling on a red carpet, with "JAY-Z Inc" signage in the background.
Image via Roc Nation

Jay-Z opted for a tailored tux look at the world premiere of his Rick Rubin-directed docuseries JAŸ-Z In 8, which hits HBO and HBO Max later this week.

Among those who joined HOV at the premiere at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center on Sunday (Sept. 13) were Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jerrod Carmichael, and SZA. Rubin, the series’ director, and Daniel Kaluuya, an executive producer on the project, were also on hand.

Fans were quick to praise the 25-time Grammy winner’s choice of red carpet attire, leading to remarks not only on the timelessness of the look itself, but also on how it connected to previous HOV eras.

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See more red carpet highlights from Sunday night below.

JAŸ-Z In 8 will see HOV speaking at length about songs from Reasonable Doubt, Watch the Throne, The Black Album, and more. HBO reps have billed the eight-part series as an “intimate reflection on his storied career,” with its overall setup harkening back to a different Rubin-led docuseries, 2021’s McCartney 3, 2, 1.

The series launches this Friday (Sept. 18), with fans getting two episodes at once. From there, two new ones will debut on a weekly basis until wrapping its rollout on Oct. 9.

Jay has been in a reflective, legacy-focused frame of mind in 2026. This year marked key anniversaries for two classics from his catalog, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, milestones he’s marked by returning to the stage. Most recently, he performed at Stade de France, notably wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

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