James Gunn

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Xolo Maridueña in a gray suit with a green tie poses on a green carpet at a Netflix event for "Avatar: The Last Airbender," surrounded by plants.
Pop Culture

Xolo Maridueña to Return as Blue Beetle in James Gunn's 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

The 25-year-old actor will reprise his role as Jaime Reyes in the DCU's first full film.

Mark Elibert1 day ago
Chris Pratt in a plaid suit and James Gunn in a yellow jacket, smiling together.
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Says James Gunn Laughed When He Sent a Picture of Himself as Batman: 'Never an Option'

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star even went through the effort to Photoshop himself as Batman, but Gunn wasn't convinced.

Joe Price175 days ago
Lars Eidinger
Pop Culture

James Gunn Announces Brainiac Actor For Next 'Superman' Movie

Lars Eidinger will play the famous Superman villian.

Trey Alston208 days ago
James Gunn at a "Peacemaker" event, wearing glasses and a black suit, with the show's logo in the background.
Pop Culture

James Gunn Says 2025 Could Be Hip-Hop’s Best Year Yet, Praises Earl Sweatshirt and More

James Gunn calls 2025 a standout year for hip-hop, highlighting Earl Sweatshirt and more.

Mark Elibert254 days ago
Director James Gunn, alongside actors John Cena and Jennifer Holland, during San Diego Comic-Con 2025.
Pop Culture

James Gunn Was Initially 'Uncomfortable' About Directing Wife Kissing John Cena in 'Peacemaker'

In the moment, however, Gunn said that he "didn't give a sh*t" about it.

Joe Price276 days ago
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Alan Ritchson and James Gunn
Pop Culture

Alan Ritchson Has 'Exchanged' Words With James Gunn About Being DCU's Next Batman

The 'Reacher' star says "you wouldn't even have to pay me" to done the famous cape and cowl.

Trey Alston321 days ago
David Corenswet at the Superman premiere at July 7, 2025.
Pop Culture

James Gunn’s Superman Just Broke a Huge Record

The movie shattered a long-standing record just 18 days after release.

Grace Galante352 days ago
US President Donald Trump stops to gesture at the US flag as he walks on the South Lawn from Marine One to the White House in Washington, DC on July 6, 2025.
Pop Culture

Trump Becomes Superman in White House Meme That Divides the Internet

Truth, justice, and… Trump? The White House is taking 'Superman' promo into meme territory.

Maggie Ekberg370 days ago
James Gunn
Pop Culture

James Gunn Calls ‘Superman’ an ‘Immigrant’ Story, Says We’ve ‘Lost’ ‘Basic Human Kindness’

The DC Studios head also said that immigration is at the core of the superhero epic.

tara mahadevan375 days ago
Pop Culture

James Gunn Criticizes “Cameo Porn” in Superhero Movies, Says DCEU Has Had ‘No Real Consistency'

The director said that cameos work so long as there is a purpose.

Mark Elibert943 days ago
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Pop Culture

James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' Casts David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane

The film will launch DC's new universe under Gunn and his co-DC Studios boss, Peter Safran.

Brad Callas1115 days ago
Pop Culture

Batman Movie ‘The Brave And The Bold’ Hires ‘The Flash’ and ‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti

The Damian Wayne-centric film will introduce Batman to James Gunn's DC Universe.

Jose Martinez1127 days ago
Director James Gunn and Writer Ta Nehisi Coates
Pop Culture

James Gunn on Possibility of a Ta-Nehisi Coates-Written 'Superman' Still Happening Despite Changes at DC

James Gunn suggested there’s still potential for Ta-Nehisi Coates-written 'Superman' reboot to get made despite his own plans for another movie on the hero.

Joe Price1172 days ago
James Gunn at Suicide Squad premiere
Pop Culture

James Gunn on Possible Marvel and DC Crossover: ‘I’m Certain That’s More Likely Now That I’m in Charge’

James Gunn revealed that a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe has been "discussed" but is likely "years away" nonetheless.

taramhdvn1197 days ago
James Gunn attends Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad."
Pop Culture

James Gunn Announces He'll Direct 'Superman: Legacy,' Which He Wrote to Relaunch DC Universe

James Gunn posted a series of tweets recapping the journey that led to him direct 'Superman: Legacy,' which will be released on his late father's birthday.

Jose Martinez1219 days ago
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James Gunn photographed in LA
Pop Culture

James Gunn Blasts Troll for 'Racist' Comment About Chukwudi Iwuji Casting in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn fired back at a commenter who criticized the filmmaker for casting Chukwudi Iwuji as the villain in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.'

taramhdvn1225 days ago

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