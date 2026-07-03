Featured
From 'Superman' to 'Supergirl,' we're ranking all DC Comics movies.Jamie Iovine
We talked to Big Sean about his new album, 'Better Me Than You,' his friendship with James Gunn, his influence in rap, and more.Jordan Rose
'The Suicide Squad' director James Gunn opens up about the risks he took, working on the 'Peacemaker' HBO Max series, and shooting Harley Quinn fight scenes.Khal
Music
grandson and Jessie Reyez Talk 'Suicide Squad' and Pitch Superhero Team With Drake and Nickelback
The Canadian artists chat about making a song and music video for 'The Suicide Squad' and pitch their dream Canadian superhero team with Drake and Nickelback.Alex Narvaez