Xolo Maridueña to Return as Blue Beetle in James Gunn's 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'

Blue Beetle is officially flying back into the DC Universe. Per Variety, James Gunn has confirmed that Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the upcoming sequel to this summer's Superman. The film is currently in production and is slated to hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Maridueña first suited up as the young superhero in 2023's Blue Beetle, directed by Angel Manuel Soto. In the film, Maridueña portrayed recent college graduate Jaime Reyes, whose life changes after bonding with an ancient alien Scarab who grants him an advanced biomechanical suit and extraordinary abilities. Gunn previously confirmed that Blue Beetle would be the first established hero to carry over into the rebooted DC Universe, calling Jaime Reyes "the first DCU character" despite Superman serving as the franchise's first fully realized DCU film.

The casting fulfills a promise Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran made shortly after Blue Beetle premiered, when they revealed Maridueña would continue playing the character in future projects. Maridueña's return also continues a milestone for DC. His portrayal of Jaime Reyes marked the first time a Latino superhero headlined a standalone DC film. When Blue Beetle debuted, the actor emphasized how meaningful the role was to him. "The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he's Latino," Maridueña said at the time. "I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project ... Representation is so important." Preparing for the role required a major physical transformation. Maridueña previously revealed he gained roughly 25 to 30 pounds of muscle through weight training, martial arts, and a strict nutrition plan to bring Jaime Reyes to life on screen.