Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler is a filmmaker and screenwriter recognized for directing culturally impactful dramas and blockbuster hits, including Marvel Studios’ *Black Panther*. Hailing from Oakland, Coogler first gained attention with *Fruitvale Station* (2013), a gripping true-story drama that highlights systemic injustice through the lens of a young Black man’s final day. His work consistently centers on themes of race, identity, and community, combining emotional depth with mainstream appeal. Coogler’s relevance in Hollywood comes from his ability to elevate Black narratives within major studio films, creating stories that resonate across diverse audiences. Fans return because his films spark meaningful conversations about social issues while delivering compelling characters and innovative storytelling. His distinct focus on Afrocentric perspectives within genres like superhero cinema sets him apart in the industry.

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Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim

The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.

Trace William Cowen22 days ago
Ryan Coogler (second from right) with Warner Bros. Pictures executives.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media Signs Multi-Year TV Deal With Netflix

The production company co-founded by the 'Sinners' director will develop series for the streaming giant going forward.

Joe Price29 days ago
Zendaya in a black dress at an event; Ryan Coogler in a tuxedo holding an Oscar.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says She Wants to Work With Ryan Coogler: ‘He Just Makes Beautiful Work'

The 29-year-old actress shares how she became a fan of her fellow Oakland native.

Alex Ocho106 days ago
Ryan Coogler
Style

Ryan Coogler Wears Rare Cartier Tank à Guichets Among Standout Watches at the Oscars

Our favorite celebrities wore show-stopping timepieces at the 2026 Academy Awards.

tara mahadevan122 days ago
Ryan Coogler in a light gray outfit is speaking into a microphone while seated on a couch. Another person in green is smiling beside them.
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Takes Home Multiple Oscars After Record-Setting 16 Nominations

Coogler and company stepped into Sunday's ceremony with a record-setting 16 total nominations.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
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Michael B. Jordan in a black suit smiles while holding an award on stage, speaking into a microphone.
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Bags First-Ever Oscar for His Performance in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan is now an Oscar winner thanks to his dual roles in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners.'

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Ludwig Goransson with long hair in a suit holds an Oscar statue, speaking at a podium on stage.
Pop Culture

Ludwig Göransson's Oscar for 'Sinners' Score Praised After 'Black Panther,' 'Oppenheimer' Wins

Ludwig now has multiple Oscars to his name, and he's certain to add more in the years ahead.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
A close-up of a golden Oscar statuette, symbolizing the prestigious film award, with a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

'Sinners' is the most-nominated of this year's titles, setting a new Academy record.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan in suits at a premiere; Josh Safdie and Timothee Chalamet at another event, Chalamet in an orange outfit.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026: How to Watch 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' and Other Best Picture Nominees

'Sinners' leads the pack with a record-setting 16 total nominations.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago
Ryan Coogler in a suit stands in front of a Santa Barbara International Film Festival backdrop.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Reimagined as Charming Sleep Paralysis Demon in Hilarious TikTok Skit

The 'Sinners' filmmaker serves as the inspiration for a new skit that's going viral ahead of the 2026 Oscars.

Trace William Cowen127 days ago
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'Robocop' Star Dr. Peter Weller Praises 'Sinners' as 'A Celebration of Black Culture'
Pop Culture

'RoboCop' Star Peter Weller Calls 'Sinners' a 'Celebration of Black Culture'

The actor pointed to the film’s Jim Crow–era setting and blues influences while breaking down the moment that 'seared' him.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Google 'Very Sorry' After Showing Uncensored N-Word In News Alert About BAFTAs Incident

The alert called for viewers to "see more on" and included the racial slur used during the 2026 BAFTAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams142 days ago
Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot Gets Hulu Pilot Order with Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler's 'X-Files' Reboot Gets Hulu Pilot Order With Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role

The 'Black Panther' director joins showrunner Jennifer Yale and creator Chris Carter to craft a scarier, more diverse chapter of the sci-fi classic at Hulu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 22, 2026: Hannah Beachler attends the red carpet during the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at The Royal Festival Hall in London, United Kingdom on February 22, 2026.
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Production Designer Blasts BAFTA for 'Throw-Away Apology' After N-Bomb

Hannah Beachler claimed that tourette's syndrome campaigner John Davidson used the n-word three times during the awards ceremony.

Jaelani Turner-Williams144 days ago

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