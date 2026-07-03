Jam Master Jay

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

American musician and DJ Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell (1965 - 2002), of the American hip hop group Run-D.M.C, performs on stage during the 1985 Fresh Fest at the Providence Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island in August 1985.
Music

Final Suspect in Jam Master Jay Murder Pleads Guilty: 'I Knew What I Was Doing Was Wrong'

Jay Bryant agreed to a deal that will likely see him serve between 15-20 years in federal prison.

Shawn Setaro81 days ago
Jam Master Jay
Music

Jam Master Jay Murder Suspect Seemingly Preparing to Plead Guilty

It's likely to go down on Wednesday.

Trey Alston91 days ago
Jam Master Jay of Run DMC performs on stage at Respect Festival, Finsbury Park, London, 21st July 2001.
Music

Jam Master Jay Case: Karl Jordan Jr. Should Be Let Out of Jail, Rules Judge

Jordan was convicted of killing the Run-DMC member in 2024, but the conviction was overturned the following year.

Shawn Setaro102 days ago
Jam Master Jay wearing a black hat and glasses, performing on stage with a microphone.
Music

Judge Overturns Conviction in Jam Master Jay Killing Case

A co-defendant’s conviction remains intact.

Mark Elibert210 days ago
Advertisement
A large, multi-story correctional facility with numerous windows, surrounded by a fence and parked cars, under a clear blue sky.
Music

Jam Master Jay's Convicted Killer Reportedly Stabbed in Brooklyn Jail Fight

Karl "Little D" Jordan, convincted for Jam Master Jay's 2002 murder, was reportedly wounded in Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center.

Alex Ocho506 days ago
Jam Master Jay
Music

The Notorious B.I.G. & Jam Master Jay's Daughters Open New York-Style Pizzeria In L.A.

The daughters of The Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master May have opened up a New York-style pizzeria in Los Angeles called Juicy Pizza, an ode to Biggie's "Juicy."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1860 days ago
biggie-pizza
Music

Daughters of The Notorious B.I.G., Jam Master Jay Are Opening a New York-Style Pizzeria in Los Angeles

The Notorious B.I.G. and Jam Master Jay's daughters are opening an eatery in Los Angeles, Juicy Pizza, which will serve New York-style pizza.

tara mahadevan1864 days ago
Rev Run, DMC and Jam Master Jay of Run DMC
Music

2 People Arrested in Connection to Jam Master Jay's Murder

The assailants have been identified as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan. Washington is already in prison while Jordan was arrested on Sunday.

Xavier Hamilton2160 days ago
Advertisement
Jam Master Jay netflix doc
Music

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Documentary 'ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?'

The latest installment of Netflix's 'ReMastered' series explores the mysterious death of the Run-DMC legend.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2788 days ago
Run DMC pose for portrait in 1999
Music

Murder of Jam Master Jay Officially Ruled a Cold Case

New York City police detectives confirm no new leads have been produced in the 15 years since Jam Master Jay was slain.

Omar Burgess3184 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Barack Obama Is One of the People Getting a Pair of 'Jam Master Jay' Superstars From adidas

Barack Obama and Kanye West are some of the people that adidas is hooking up with the "Jam Master Jay" Superstar.

Marco Negrete3830 days ago
Run DMC
Sneakers

Run-DMC Explained Why They Never Wore Anything but adidas

"The ones I like to wear when I rock the mic"

Riley Jones3909 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

adidas Has Another Sneaker Coming Out In Honor of Jam Master Jay

Adidas has something special in store for the late Jam Master Jay's upcoming birthday.

Marco Negrete3910 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

The King of Rock: How Jam Master Jay Changed the Look and Sound of Rap

30 years after "King of Rock," and 50 years since his birth, we remember Jam Master Jay.

Combat Jack4195 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App