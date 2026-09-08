Marco Negrete
Latest Stories
Foot Locker Flew Customers Across The World to Get Sneakers
We traveled with Foot Locker for 24 hours, as the retailer took two customers to Milan to get Nike Air Max 97s.
How Kyrie Irving Feels About Nike Not Making Signature All-Star Sneakers This Year
We interviewed Kyrie Irving at Foot Locker's new store in Times Square, and he told us how he feels about Nike not making signature basketball for ASW.
Why the EQT Is Going to Be the Adidas Sneaker of 2017
We spoke to Adidas Vice President of Product Torben Schumacher about why the EQT is going to be the Adidas sneaker of 2017.
The Best Sneakers of 2016
Space Jams, Yeezys, and Nike Mags. The year in sneakers everything that we ever wanted.
The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2016
From Supreme and Nike to Ronnie Fieg and Bape, these shoes had everyone talking and lining up this year.
Pusha T and Adidas Made a Sneaker That's as Honest as His Music
Pusha T discusses adidas sneaker collaboration at Art Basel Miami.
A Look Inside A Tribe Called Quest’s “Thank You” Pop-Up Shop in NYC
A Tribe Called Quest Pop-Up Shop NYC
Dwyane Wade's Putting Chicago on His Back With His New Sneakers
Dwyane Wade's back in Chicago, and he has a new pair of Li-Ning sneakers to celebrate the occasion.
The Biggest Sneaker Storylines of the 2016-2017 NBA Season
Will Nike retro LeBron's sneakers? Will Yeezys hit the hardwood? Will Kevin Durant and Steph Curry Have a Sneaker Rivalry?
The Most Easily Triggered Fan Bases in Sports
These are the most easily provoked fans on the internet who are triggered with just a few words. Did your squad, or favorite player, make the list?
The Best Sneakers of 2016 (So Far)
From Yeezys to Air Jordans to NMDs, these are the sneakers that everyone's been talking about about the past six months.
The Best Fashion Collaborations of 2016 (So Far)
From Rihanna and Puma, to ASAP Rocky and GUESS, these are the collaborations that impressed us, shocked us, and made us want to spend our money.
The Best Air Jordans of 2016 (So Far)
Inspired by the best basketball player ever, these are the Js that are making a difference this year.
The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2016 (So Far)
From Solebox and adidas, to Drake and Jordan Brand, these are the projects that made the biggest impact.
Nike Brought Back Another Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 That Kobe Bryant Played In
One of Kobe Bryant's Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 colorways just released.
Neymar's Air Jordan V Has a Release Date
Jordan Brand set the release date for Neymar's V Low.
Chinese Brand Uncle Martian Is Now Ripping Off Stephen Curry's Under Armour Sneaker Designs
Uncle Martian is now trying to steal Stephen Curry's Under Armour sneaker designs.
Nike Made Another KD 8 Elite Colorway For Kevin Durant to Play In This Round of the NBA Playoffs
Nike made another Nike KD 8 Elite PE colorway dor Kevin Durant.