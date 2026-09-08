Marco Negrete Portrait

Marco Negrete

Joined August 2015 | 532 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Air Max 97 Milan

Foot Locker Flew Customers Across The World to Get Sneakers

We traveled with Foot Locker for 24 hours, as the retailer took two customers to Milan to get Nike Air Max 97s.

Marco Negrete3444 days ago
Kyrie Irving Foot Locker 1

How Kyrie Irving Feels About Nike Not Making Signature All-Star Sneakers This Year

We interviewed Kyrie Irving at Foot Locker's new store in Times Square, and he told us how he feels about Nike not making signature basketball for ASW.

Marco Negrete3508 days ago
Adidas EQT Ultra Boost

Why the EQT Is Going to Be the Adidas Sneaker of 2017

We spoke to Adidas Vice President of Product Torben Schumacher about why the EQT is going to be the Adidas sneaker of 2017.

Marco Negrete3531 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Best Sneakers of 2016

Space Jams, Yeezys, and Nike Mags. The year in sneakers everything that we ever wanted.

Marco Negrete3557 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2016

From Supreme and Nike to Ronnie Fieg and Bape, these shoes had everyone talking and lining up this year.

Marco Negrete3563 days ago
Advertisement
adidas pusha t art basel tlks

Pusha T and Adidas Made a Sneaker That's as Honest as His Music

Pusha T discusses adidas sneaker collaboration at Art Basel Miami.

Marco Negrete3573 days ago
Not Available Lead

A Look Inside A Tribe Called Quest’s “Thank You” Pop-Up Shop in NYC

A Tribe Called Quest Pop-Up Shop NYC

Marco Negrete3597 days ago
Not Available Lead

Dwyane Wade's Putting Chicago on His Back With His New Sneakers

Dwyane Wade's back in Chicago, and he has a new pair of Li-Ning sneakers to celebrate the occasion.

Marco Negrete3611 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Biggest Sneaker Storylines of the 2016-2017 NBA Season

Will Nike retro LeBron's sneakers? Will Yeezys hit the hardwood? Will Kevin Durant and Steph Curry Have a Sneaker Rivalry?

Marco Negrete3614 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Most Easily Triggered Fan Bases in Sports

These are the most easily provoked fans on the internet who are triggered with just a few words. Did your squad, or favorite player, make the list?

Marco Negrete3620 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The Best Sneakers of 2016 (So Far)

From Yeezys to Air Jordans to NMDs, these are the sneakers that everyone's been talking about about the past six months.

Marco Negrete3744 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Best Fashion Collaborations of 2016 (So Far)

From Rihanna and Puma, to ASAP Rocky and GUESS, these are the collaborations that impressed us, shocked us, and made us want to spend our money.

Marco Negrete3745 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Best Air Jordans of 2016 (So Far)

Inspired by the best basketball player ever, these are the Js that are making a difference this year.

Marco Negrete3746 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Best Sneaker Collaborations of 2016 (So Far)

From Solebox and adidas, to Drake and Jordan Brand, these are the projects that made the biggest impact.

Marco Negrete3754 days ago
Not Available Lead

Nike Brought Back Another Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 That Kobe Bryant Played In

One of Kobe Bryant's Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 colorways just released.

Marco Negrete3786 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Neymar's Air Jordan V Has a Release Date

Jordan Brand set the release date for Neymar's V Low.

Marco Negrete3786 days ago
Not Available Lead

Chinese Brand Uncle Martian Is Now Ripping Off Stephen Curry's Under Armour Sneaker Designs

Uncle Martian is now trying to steal Stephen Curry's Under Armour sneaker designs.

Marco Negrete3787 days ago
Not Available Lead

Nike Made Another KD 8 Elite Colorway For Kevin Durant to Play In This Round of the NBA Playoffs

Nike made another Nike KD 8 Elite PE colorway dor Kevin Durant.

Marco Negrete3787 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App