Two men have been found guilty in the 2002 murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay, putting an end to a case that's been under investigation for two decades.

On Tuesday, a federal jury charged Karl Jordan, Jr., Jay's godson, with firing the bullet that killed the hip-hop icon, while prosecutors stated Ronald Washington, the DJ's longtime friend, helped orchestrate the murder in response to being left out of a drug deal. Both men were indicted in 2020.

This is a developing story.