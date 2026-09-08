Bill Adler
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Marvin Thompson, Jam Master Jay’s Big Brother, Dies at 63
It was Thompson's fashion sense—and his hat—that inspired Run-DMC's game-changing style.
Bill Adler2848 days ago
Adam "MCA" Yauch: Rest In Peace
Former Def Jam publicist Bill Adler remembers how MCA evolved from The Beastie Boys' angriest member to an agent of peace.
Bill Adler5249 days ago
Hope Or Nope? A Call For Obama Campaign Theme Songs
As the President prepares to speak on the State of the Union, Complex asks what is the state of his music?
Bill Adler5350 days ago