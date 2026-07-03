Jalen Rose

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Jalen Rose has a goatee and curly hair; Steve Harvey is bald with a mustache.
Sports

Jalen Rose Denies Wearing Hairpiece After Steve Harvey Comparison

The former NBA star responds to viral comments comparing his hair to Steve Harvey.

Mark Elibert97 days ago
Jalen Rose Says There's 'Residues of Slavery' in the NBA
Sports

Jalen Rose Says There's 'A Residue of Slavery' in the NBA

The former NBA star breaks down how contracts, salary caps, and draft rules still leave players with limited power over their own careers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
Jalen Rose.
Sports

Jalen Rose Responds to Rainey Ovalle's Viral "Jalen Invasion" Song

Rose was seemingly the inspirational foundation for the new viral hit about all the Jalens in the NBA.

Jose Martinez134 days ago
Two images: Left shows Jalen in glasses, denim jacket, and white turtleneck. Right shows Kendrick in sunglasses.
Sports

Jalen Rose Jokes About Catching Lawsuit as Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off" Plays on TNT

“I don’t know if y’all should be playing that Kendrick,” Rose joked on 'Inside the NBA.'

Trace William Cowen597 days ago
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Music

Birdman Recalls Buying 50 Cars for 'Everybody in the Project That Had a License' in New Orleans

Inspired by a trip to New York City, the Cash Money Records co-founder did it big for New Orleans residents.

Jaelani Turner-Williams903 days ago
Sports

Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose Out at ESPN Amid Big Round of Layoffs (UPDATE)

61-year-old Van Gundy had been serving as an NBA game analyst for 16 years.

Joe Price1113 days ago
Jalen Rose appears on ESPN's NBA Countdown
Sports

Jalen Rose Denies Slamming Stephen A. Smith Over Cowboys Fandom, Hints He Was Calling Out Skip Bayless

Jalen Rose took to Twitter to seemingly call out Stephen A. Smith for trolling the Dallas Cowboys, before clarifying that he was actually ripping Skip Bayless.

Brad Callas1269 days ago
ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose poses for a photo during Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals
Sports

Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair

Rose made the remarks Friday night, when he questioned why the Celtics staffer who was allegedly involved Udoka had not been publicly identified.

Joshua Espinoza1350 days ago
Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
Sports

Jalen Rose Addresses Stephen A. Smith Rumors Amid His Divorce From Molly Qerim: ‘It Was Laughable to Me’

Jalen Rose opened up about his divorce from Molly Qerim and addressed rumors about her and Stephen A. Smith dating. "It bothered me," he said.

Joe Price1540 days ago
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jalen rose molly qerim divorce
Sports

Jalen Rose Files for Divorce From ESPN's Molly Qerim

Jalen Rose has filed for divorce from 'First Take' host Molly Qerim, TMZ reports. The couple started dating in 2016, before tying the knot in 2018.

Brad Callas1681 days ago
Charlamagne of 'The Breakfast Club' fame signing a book.
Music

Charlamagne tha God Says He's Ready to Patch Things Up With Nicki Minaj Over Past Issues

In an appearance on Jalen Rose’s podcast, 'Breakfast Club'​​​​​​​ host Charlamagne admitted that he would like to make amends with Nicki Minaj.

Joe Price1686 days ago
Kash Doll attends STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere
Music

Kash Doll Says She Used to Be One of the Highest Paid Dancers in Michigan, Once Made $26K in One Night

Kash Doll has opened up about her short-lived career as a dancer at a strip club, and claimed that she once was one of the highest paid dancers in Michigan.

Joe Price1729 days ago
LeBron James addresses media following the grand opening of I Promise school.
Sports

LeBron James Forms Voting Rights Group With Other Black Athletes and Entertainers

LeBron James has started the non-profit organization More Than a Vote to stress the importance of casting your ballot and to highlight voter suppression.

Jose Martinez2227 days ago
Paul Pierce and LeBron James
Sports

Paul Pierce Says LeBron James Isn't a 'Top 5' Greatest Player of All Time

On Tuesday's 'NBA Countdown,' Paul Pierce made his case (let us stress that) for why he doesn't have LeBron James in his top five all-time players.

Gavin Evans2248 days ago
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Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Jalen Rose & Danny Green Talk 'Last Dance,' NBA Return, and MJ/LeBron: Listen to Ep. 27 'Load Management'

ESPN personality Jalen Rose and Lakers guard Danny Green joined the Load Management podcast to chat about their Puma ties, "The Last Dance," and more.

Complex Sports2250 days ago

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