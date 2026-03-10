Jalen Rose Says There's 'A Residue of Slavery' in the NBA

Former NBA standout Jalen Rose recently sparked conversation across the basketball world after describing elements of the league’s structure as carrying what he called a lingering “residue of slavery,” a comment that has reignited discussion about player movement and power dynamics in professional sports. Speaking during a live recording of the Joe and Jada Unfiltered podcast, Rose argued that the financial and structural systems surrounding some leagues leave athletes with limited control over their careers. According to the former player, salary restrictions and entry rules have historically shaped how athletes generate value for organizations.

“That’s a residue of slavery because we’re going to get money off of you for multiple years for free,” Rose said while discussing the broader economics of sports. Rose’s comments come from the perspective of someone who spent more than a decade playing in the league. The Detroit native entered the league in 1994 and went on to play 13 seasons, appearing in 923 regular-season games. Over his career, Rose averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while playing for teams including the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors. Before reaching the pros, he gained national attention as part of Michigan’s famed “Fab Five” college basketball lineup in the early 1990s. During the podcast discussion, Rose also referenced evolving compensation models in college athletics. While he said he was pleased to see athletes benefit from name, image, and likeness agreements, he argued the broader system still requires players to “pay the system,” suggesting that economic structures in sports continue to evolve slowly.