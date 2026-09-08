DJ Sixsmith
Latest Stories
The 10 Best In-Game Dunkers in the NBA Right Now
Dunking in a game is different than dunking in a contest. We highlighted the best NBA in-game dunkers—like LeBron James, Blake Griffin, and Donovan Mitchell.
Vince Carter’s Best Old Man Dunks
Vince Carter isn't throwing it down like he used to, but the future Hall of Famer can still wow us with his dunks. Here are his best ones since age 30.
How Athletes Are Stepping Up Their Security With Guns and Bodyguards
With athletes increasingly finding themselves in dicey situations thanks to social media and lurking predators, security has become a trickier question.
Why the NFL Is on the Wrong Side of Marijuana History
The NFL still doesn't allow players to use marijuana as a painkiller, even though pills remain a problem for the world's richest sports league.