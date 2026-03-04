How Many F*cking Jalens Are in the NBA? 600? 5 Million? Viral Song Investigates

A running joke from the Victory Light podcast has officially turned into a musical investigation. Podcast co-host Rainey Ovalle recently released “Jalen Invasion,” a brand-new track questioning why the NBA seems to have an ever-growing number of players named Jalen or some variation of the name. The song plays out like a comedic conspiracy theory, with Ovalle joking that the league may be experiencing a full-blown “Jalen takeover.”

“Why so many Jalen’s in the NBA? I think it’s way too many Jalens in the NBA,” Ovalle raps in the song. “Went to sleep and it was ten Jalens in the NBA. Woke up and now it’s 30 Jalens in the NBA.”

The idea first started as a recurring bit on Victory Light, where Ovalle and his co-hosts, The Kid Mero and Lizbel Ortiz, repeatedly pointed out how often the name pops up across NBA rosters. At some point, the theory went from pure jokes to a full-blown investigation on Ovalle’s part in the form of a straight-up banger.

Throughout the track, he name-drops several current players, such as Jalen Smith, Jalen Duren, and Jalen Hood-Schifino, while joking that nearly every franchise has at least one. Ovalle even floats a humorous theory that the trend traces back to former NBA star Jalen Rose, whose name became widely known in basketball culture during the 1990s.

“Next draft more Jalens in the fold,” he raps. “And it’s all thanks to the legendary Jalen Rose. But it's all ready way too many Jalen's in the NBA.”