Jalen Rose Responds to Rainey Ovalle's Viral "Jalen Invasion" Song

Jalen Rose has shared his thoughts on Rainey Ovalle's viral "Jalen Invasion" song, which hears the Victory Light podcast co-host investigate how many players in the NBA are named Jalen. On Wednesday (March 4), Rose took to X to share an edited video of the viral track that included segments from his 2019 appearance on GQ’s Actually Me series. "'The JaleNBA!’ I like that!" Rose captioned his post, mentioning Ovalle alongside a crying laughing and skull emoji, while sharing in a follow-up post what his reaction might be if he sees another Jalen get drafted.

Towards the end of "Jalen Invasion," Ovalle pays homage to Rose, referring to him as "The Legendary Jalen Rose."