Sports

Jalen Rose Responds to Rainey Ovalle's Viral "Jalen Invasion" Song

Rose was seemingly the inspirational foundation for the new viral hit about all the Jalens in the NBA.

Jalen Rose.
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Rose has shared his thoughts on Rainey Ovalle's viral "Jalen Invasion" song, which hears the Victory Light podcast co-host investigate how many players in the NBA are named Jalen.

On Wednesday (March 4), Rose took to X to share an edited video of the viral track that included segments from his 2019 appearance on GQ’s Actually Me series.

"'The JaleNBA!’ I like that!" Rose captioned his post, mentioning Ovalle alongside a crying laughing and skull emoji, while sharing in a follow-up post what his reaction might be if he sees another Jalen get drafted.

Towards the end of "Jalen Invasion," Ovalle pays homage to Rose, referring to him as "The Legendary Jalen Rose."

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Ovalle expressed his gratitude for the love that "Jalen Invasion" has received, while also breaking down everything that went into recording and mixing the song, as well as creating the video and album cover.

"I say all that to say, don’t forfeit your ethics for the sake of convenience," he said. "And don’t wear yourself out for the sake of consistency. Generative AI can’t do what makes that song special."

On the subject of Jalens — or Jaylens — LeBron James recently shared the status of his relationship with Jaylen Brown following comments the Boston Celtics guard made about Bronny James a couple of years ago.

On February 22, the LA Lakers lost to the Celtics 111 - 89 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and after the game, James was asked about Brown's season and what their relationship has "been like" over the years.

Responding to a question about his personal relationship with Jaylen Brown, James said it "has been pretty respectful" for the most part, although, with a smirk on his face, he was quick to add: "Besides the shit he said about Bronny at Summer League…Other than that, we've been aight."

When the reporter said they’d be wondering if James was able to get past that, James responded: "You know, we'll be aight. We'll be aight. Yeah, we’ll be aight. I think he went on social media and said something about it. It's all good. Bronny got a long way to go, but that's another story."

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