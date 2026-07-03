Latest Stories
Apple Previews New Emoji Hitting iPhones This Fall
And they're doing so on #WorldEmojiDay, no less.
Apple's FaceTime Privacy Debacle Met With Therapeutic Memes
You win this round, Android users.
Apple’s AirPods 2 Rumored to Be Dropping Within 6 Months
Wonder if the AirPods 2 launch will have any impact on the quality of the memes.
The Best Black Friday Deals, 2018 Edition
A look at the best Black Friday 2018 deals on iPhones, the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch & some awesome savings on laptops & TVs.
The R in iPhone XR Doesn't Actually Mean Anything
What's in a name? Nothing, at least when it comes to the names of iPhones.
Apple Accidentally Leaks iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and Apple Watch Details
Ahead of today’s hardware announcement, Apple seems to have accidentally leaked details of the next generation of its iPhone and Apple Watch on its own product sitemap.
Apple Rumored to Release Three New iPhones in September
Consumers would likely see design elements from the iPhone X incorporated across the new model line.
iPhone SE 2 Might Have Wireless Charging, Headphone Jack
Leaked photos claim to show an iPhone SE 2 with the best of both worlds.
Someone Leaked an Apple Memo Warning Employees Not to Leak Secrets
Apple is coming down hard on leakers.
Next iPhone May Have Touchless Gesture Controls and Curved Screens
However, the new technology wouldn't arrive for another two years at least.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Can Still Crack With a Single Drop
Clumsy people take note.
Photo of Alleged 6.5-Inch iPhone X Plus Screen Surfaces
The photo could be a first-look into Apple's trio of phones rumored to release this year.
Apple Reports Record Holiday Revenue Despite iPhone X Discontinuation Rumors
What is the truth, Apple?
Is This a Sign That Apple Is Getting Ready to Give Up on the iPhone X?
New reports say Apple is slashing orders of the iPhone X due to its weak sales.
iPhone X May Be Discontinued Later This Year
Apple may be leaving the iPhone X in 2018.
The Rumored iPhone X Plus Could Be Big AF
A new leaked report says that Apple could be churning out an iPhone X Plus that clocks in at over six inches.
This Security Firm Has Found Another Way to Fool Apple’s Face ID
The company reminds iPhone users that the facial recognition system still has flaws.
6 Dope Things Your iPhone X Can Do
These simple iPhone tricks were sitting right under your nose the entire time.