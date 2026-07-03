Coolio Mourned by Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, LL Cool J, and Many More Fans and Friends
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Members of the hip-hop community and beyond—including collaborators, co-stars, friends, and fans—are remembering Coolio, who died at the age of 59.Jose Martinez
Kim K, Marc Jacobs, Paris Hilton, and more celebrities took to social media to pay tribute and mourn the loss of former 'Vogue' editor André Leon Talley.tara mahadevan
In a new interview Lil Nas X opened up about what it was like to meet Frank Ocean, one of his biggest idols, at the Met Gala earlier this month.Joe Price
Legendary rapper Gift Of Gab, one half of the duo Blackalicious, has passed away at age 50, seven years after he was diagnosed with kidney failure.Brad Callas