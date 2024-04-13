A Bronze Tina Turner Statue Is Being Built in Singer's Hometown

Late rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner will have a statue erected in her honor in her birthplace of Brownsville, Tennessee.

According to TMZ, Bronzeville Mayor William D. Rawls, Jr. shared with the outlet that a six-foot-tall statue bearing Turner's resemblance will be placed in the city's Heritage Park. The public garden is near George Washington Carver High School, which Turner attended, where she was also on the school's basketball team and cheerleading squad.

The statue, set to be created by sculptor Fred "Ajano" Ajanogha, will reportedly cost $150,000, which city funding will partially cover before donations are given through a fundraiser event. While Bronzeville currently houses a museum dedicated to Turner, the statue is slated to be unveiled in fall 2025, with a redesigned plaza surrounding the piece also being proposed.

Last May, the project was announced, via TMZ, when Mayor Rawls spoke on the singer's legacy. "When Tina stepped on stage, she owned it. We want this statue to represent that passion. Tina was an inspiration to the entire world," he said. "She showed the people of Brownsville [that] no matter where you start, you own your story about where you end up."

Turner, who won eight Grammy Awards and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in her lifetime, received performance tributes from acts like Beyoncé, Lizzo and Coldplay following her death last May. More recently, Fantasia covered Turner's "Proud Mary" at the 2024 Grammy Awards.