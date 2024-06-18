Missy Elliott says one of her albums had her especially stressed out.

As she prepares to launch her first headlining tour, the 52-year-old hitmaker reflected on her legacy and catalog of hits with Variety. She told the publication that she felt the pressure while recording her second album, 1999’s Da Real World.

“That album was stressful,” Elliott told Steven J. Horowitz with a laugh. “That was my most stressful album. And I appreciated that album later. It was the most stressful because if you know anything about the periods of albums and the second album, we call it the sophomore jinx, and so especially if you have a successful first album, you are stressed out because you’re chasing trying to be that first album.”