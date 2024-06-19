Giants Legend Willie Mays Has Died at 93

San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays has passed away. He was 93.

The Giants announced the news on Tuesday night with a statement on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the team wrote on Twitter.

Willie's son Michael added in a statement to the Associated Press that his father passed "among loved ones."

Michael Mays added, “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”