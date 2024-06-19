Giants Legend Willie Mays Has Died at 93

Mays made 24 All-Star teams, won two NL MVPs, and one World Series over the course of his Hall of Fame career.

Jun 19, 2024
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays has passed away. He was 93.

The Giants announced the news on Tuesday night with a statement on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the team wrote on Twitter.

Willie's son Michael added in a statement to the Associated Press that his father passed "among loved ones."

Michael Mays added, “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/Qk4NySCFZQ

— SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024
Jon Miller took a moment during the broadcast to acknowledge the passing of Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/4ZcXDouOfZ

— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 19, 2024
Willie Mays made his baseball debut in the Negro Leagues in 1948, before he entered Major League Baseball in 1951 with the New York Giants. Over the course of more than two decades in the league, Mays won a World Series (1954), made 24 All-Star teams, won two NL MVP awards (1954 and 1965), and had 12 Gold Gloves.

Mays ranks sixth all-time in home runs (660), seventh in runs scored (2,068), 12th in RBIs (1,909) and 13th in hits (3,293).

Barry Bonds, a fellow Giants legend who is also Mays' godson, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a tribute to Willie.

"I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion," Bonds, 59, wrote. "I have no words to describe what you mean to me- you helped shape me to be who I am today. Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a hug for me. Rest in peace Willie, I love you forever."

Check out Bonds' post and some of the best tributes to Willie Mays below.

24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glover, 2-time MVP, World Series champion, Hall of Famer.

MLB Network mourns the passing of one of our game’s most iconic figures, Willie Mays. pic.twitter.com/gQLCnbm2lN

— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 19, 2024
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the most exciting all-around players in the history of our sport.

Mays was a two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In… pic.twitter.com/kOqxNnetg7

— MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2024
There will never be another quite like Willie Mays 🧡 pic.twitter.com/I95JW1buJF

— SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024
The greatest catch in baseball history.

Rest In Peace Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/mjeygZXJ1B

— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 19, 2024
Vin Scully meeting Willie Mays for the first time in 2016 is one of the most pure conversations you’ll ever watch. pic.twitter.com/90RVGLk4z3

— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) June 19, 2024
Here’s 50-year-old Willie Mays making a ridiculous catch in an Old Timers Game at Shea Stadium in 1981.

RIP pic.twitter.com/uYqhLgt7Ef

— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 19, 2024
Willie Mays playing stickball in the streets of NYC

pic.twitter.com/aJ48dPuJff

— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) June 19, 2024
One of the most ridiculous catches ever. Willie Mays goes way up. pic.twitter.com/cRhS9jcAZS

— BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 19, 2024
The recent documentary on Willie Mays was fine, if a little too smooth. The best part was when they showed surplus footage over the credits. I hope filmmakers make more of it available. pic.twitter.com/2mIS4RVr4M

— Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) June 19, 2024
Said it on the show today I’ll say it again here: I believe Willie Mays has the most iron clad case to be baseball’s GOAT. 660 HR, the greatest defensive player ever, and missed 270 games in his 20s because he was in the war. Rest in peace to the Say Hey Kid

— Céad Míle Fáilte (@ColeyMick) June 19, 2024
I’ll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, “that’s that boy who wears his hat like this.”

RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts… pic.twitter.com/Xv2ZHbKFvt

— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 19, 2024
The scene at Wille Mays' statue outside Oracle Park in the wake of the announcement of the Say Hey Kid's death. @sfchronicle photos by @ScottStrazzante pic.twitter.com/99QaByKkaG

— Scott Strazzante (@ScottStrazzante) June 19, 2024
