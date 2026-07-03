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NBA Great John Wall Named as Howard's President of Basketball Operations
Sports

John Wall Takes Over Howard Basketball Operations in Major HBCU Move

From Wizards legend to HBCU executive, Wall is expected to play a major role in recruiting, revenue sharing, and player development at Howard.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
'Showtime at the Apollo' Co-Host Kiki Shepard Dead at 74
Pop Culture

Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-Host, Dead at 74

Inside the life and legacy of the 'Apollo Queen of Fashion,' who helped launch stars in Harlem and fought for sickle cell awareness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
MacKenzie Scott Gifts $80M to Howard University
Life

MacKenzie Scott Gifts $80M to Howard University

Scott's donation follows her $63 million gift to Morgan State University, which was the largest in the HBCU's history.

Bernadette Giacomazzo255 days ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine with rainbow hair and tattoos, wearing a colorful shirt, performing on stage.
Music

6ix9ine Ordered to Pay Hefty Fine for Ghosting Howard University Gig

The rapper skipped the show to perform at another show in New Jersey.

Mark Elibert474 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Howard' HQ2993-100
Sneakers

How to Buy the Howard University-Inspired Air Jordan 1 Low

The Bison-themed colorway arrives this weekend.

Victor Deng647 days ago
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Sean "Diddy" Combs is wearing academic regalia and a medal, smiling and raising both fists in the air
Music

Howard University Revokes Diddy’s Honorary Degree, Will Return $1 Million Donation After Release of Cassie Assault Video

Howard University’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the move, which was in response to the release of a 2016 video that showed the mogul assaulting Cassie.

Abel Shifferaw769 days ago
Air Jordan 23 College PEs
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Schools Get Exclusive Air Jordan 23s

Mascots and logos featured on unreleased pairs.

Brandon Richard890 days ago
Music

Diddy Makes $1 Million Donation To Howard University During Homecoming Performance

The Bad Boy Records founder majored in business while attending the HBCU. The large donation is part of his larger mission to donate to HBCUs.

Mark Elibert998 days ago
Lil Durk performs during Future's One Big Party Tour
Music

Lil Durk Donates $350,000 in Grants and Scholarships to Howard University

Lil Durk is joining forces with Amazon Music for the Durk Banks Endowment Fund, which will award scholarships to Chicago kids to attend Howard University.

Brad Callas1187 days ago
Howard University x Jordan Brand Partnership
Sneakers

Details on Jordan Brand's Howard University Partnership

Howard University has reportedly landed an endorsement deal With Jordan Brand, which is expected to be announced in Summer 2022. Find the early details here.

Victor Deng1436 days ago
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Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022
Music

Kanye West Pays Tribute to Diddy During Surprise Appearance at 2022 BET Awards

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night to pay tribute to Diddy and present him with the Lifetime Achievement award.

Abel Shifferaw1481 days ago
Travis Scott on BBMAs red carpet
Music

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Announces $1 Million in Scholarships Awarded to 100 Students at HBCUs

The awards come from Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation via the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund, which is giving $10,000 to 100 Black seniors at HBCUs.

Brenton Blanchet1521 days ago
Chadwick Boseman, Howard University
Pop Culture

Howard University and Netflix Launch $5.4M Chadwick Boseman Scholarship

In honor of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, Howard University and Netflix have teamed up to offer a $5.4 million scholarship named after the late actor.

Joe Price1746 days ago
Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after the first day of his sexual assault retrial.
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby Takes Aim at Howard University Amid Phylicia Rashad Backlash

Bill Cosby released a disjointed statement criticizing Howard University over its response to Phylicia Rashad's tweet celebrating his release from prison.

Jose Martinez1838 days ago
Phylicia Rashad
Pop Culture

Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter After Tweeting in Support of Bill Cosby

Phylicia Rashad is apologizing to Howard University students and parents after facing backlash for celebrating the release of Bill Cosby from prison.

Brad Callas1839 days ago
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chadwick-boseman
Pop Culture

Howard University Reportedly Planning Chadwick Boseman-Inspired Masterclass

Howard University is reportedly planning to launch a masterclass inspired by the late Chadwick Boseman, who graduated from the school in 2000.

Joe Price1873 days ago
Chadwick Boseman
Pop Culture

Howard University Names College of Fine Arts in Honor of Chadwick Boseman

Howard University announced on Wednesday that its re-established college of fine arts will be named in honor of former student Chadwick Boseman.

Joe Price1877 days ago
ta nehisi coates
Pop Culture

Ta-Nehisi Coates Pens Beautiful Eulogy for Chadwick Boseman in Marvel Comics

Coates hosted a conversation with Boseman at The Apollo in 2018, just as 'Black Panther' was on the verge of becoming one of the biggest movies ever.

Xavier Hamilton2116 days ago

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