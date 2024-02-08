Jordan Brand Schools Get Exclusive Air Jordan 23s

The Air Jordan 23 marked a unique point in the Air Jordan timeline when it was launched in 2008. Most thought it was the end, a perfect conclusion with the number Michael Jordan famously wore throughout his career. Then the line awkwardly continued with year-named models through 2012 before the brand reverted to its traditional numbering system. Due to its place in the series and not being worn by Jordan as an active player, the Air Jordan 23 is one of the models that hasn't been re-released ad nauseam. As a result, it's refreshing when new colorways, such as the recent run of collegiate Player Exclusives, surface.



Schools such as Georgetown, Howard, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and UCLA are receiving team-inspired takes on the model with intricate details. The shoes are delivered in each team's colors and feature mascot or logo embossing along the lateral side, a complementary stitch logo along the medial side, and official logos on the tongues.

As of now, these pairs are exclusive to school athletes and staff and there's been no indication that they'll be available to the public.



