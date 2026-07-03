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Motown Records Launches 'New Legends' Program at HBCUs
Music

Motown Records Taps HBCU Talent With High-Impact New Legends Internship

Inside the 10-week Motown internship giving HBCU students hands-on label experience, mentorship and access to the music business.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
MacKenzie Scott Named to Time's 100 Most Influential Philanthropists
Life

MacKenzie Scott Lands TIME100 Philanthropy Honor After $26 Billion in Giving

Inside the $26 billion giving spree reshaping HBCUs, tribal colleges, and grassroots nonprofits — with no naming rights or strings attached.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
9th Wonder in a blue suit and sunglasses stands in front of a backdrop at the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize event.
Music

9th Wonder Graduates From NCCU Decades After Leaving School to Pursue Music Career

The Grammy-winning producer completed his college journey more than 30 years after first enrolling at the HBCU.

Mark Elibert69 days ago
NFL Star DeSean Jackson Accused of Fostering a 'Violent Culture' at HBCU
Sports

Former NFL Star DeSean Jackson Accused of 'Violent' HBCU Program

A former Delaware State player says a brutal locker room assault left him toothless—and that DeSean Jackson’s coaching style helped fuel it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo83 days ago
New Lawsuit Claims Congressional Black Caucus Discriminates on the Basis of Race
Life

Anti–Affirmative Action Activist Sues Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Over Scholarship Rules

The activist behind major challenges to race-conscious admissions is now contesting eligibility rules for a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation scholarship.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
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MacKenzie Scott's Latest HBCU Donation Puts Giving At Over $1B
Life

MacKenzie Scott’s $42M Gift Pushes HBCU Donations Past $1 Billion

MacKenzie Scott just donated another $42M to an HBCU, adding to her more than $1 billion in total giving to the schools.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
MacKenzie Scott Just Made Another Multi-Million Dollar Gift to Another HBCU
Life

Why MacKenzie Scott Chose This 2,500-Student HBCU For A Historic $42 Million Boost

How a 135-year-old North Carolina HBCU landed Scott’s largest per-student gift yet—and what $42 million means for scholarships and campus life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Mugshot of Denita Jackson in a bright green top with a serious expression, against a plain background.
Life

College Track Athlete Charged With Murder in Boyfriend’s Stabbing

Denita Jackson is accused of fatally stabbing fellow Lincoln University runner Kevaughn Goldson, 23.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Katt Williams Establishes Miles College Scholarship Fund for AI & Augmented Reality
Pop Culture

Katt Williams Links With Miles College to Help Train the Next Generation in AI Filmmaking

The comedian’s partnership with the Alabama HBCU gives students hands-on access to AI and AR tools tied to a new Fort McClellan production campus.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Cam Newton wearing a stylish hat, glasses, and a vest, smiling at the camera.
Sports

Cam Newton to Fund HBCU Tailgate Tour With ‘106 & Sports’ Earnings After Show Cancelation

Newton says the tour will highlight HBCU culture, athletes, and traditions through his podcast.

Mark Elibert148 days ago
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Tuskegee Basketball Coach Benjy Taylor 'Violated' During Arrest: 'I Am At a Loss for Words'
Sports

Tuskegee Basketball Coach Benjy Taylor Says He Was ‘Violated’ on Court

Tuskegee basketball coach Benjy Taylor speaks out after being handcuffed during a postgame on-court incident.

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
HBCU Basketball Player Andre Bell Killed in Nashville Shooting
Life

College Basketball Player Andre Bell, 20, Killed in Nashville Interstate Shooting

Andre Bell, a 20-year-old student basketball player at Fisk University, was shot and killed in Nashville.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
Martin University, Indiana's Lone HBCU, Shutting Down Due to Financial Strains
Life

Martin University, Indiana's Lone HBCU, Shutting Down Due to Financial Strains

Declining enrollment and loss of state funding cited as key factors in Martin University's shutdown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo187 days ago
HBCU Football Player Shot By Police in Bay Area Awarded $8M
Sports

HBCU Football Player Shot by San Jose Police Awarded $8M Settlement

K'aun Green was awarded the second-highest lawsuit payout in the city's history.

Bernadette Giacomazzo203 days ago
MacKenzie Scott Has Donated $1.2B to HBCUS, and $70M to the United Negro College Fund, Per Annual Report
Life

MacKenzie Scott Has Now Donated More Than $1.2 Billion to HBCUs

A new analysis of MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropy reveals that her combined donations to HBCUs now exceed $1.2 billion.

Bernadette Giacomazzo219 days ago
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MacKenzie Scott Donates $25M to HBCU Lincoln University—Her Second Donation This Year
Life

MacKenzie Scott Keeps Giving — Another $25M Goes to Lincoln University

In 2025 alone, Scott has given nearly a billion dollars to HBCUs, tribal schools, and other minority-first underfunded organizations.

Bernadette Giacomazzo222 days ago
Ex-NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg Commits $20M to HBCU-Charter School Partnerships
Life

Ex-NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg Commits $20M to HBCU-Charter School Partnerships

The ex-NYC mayor has teamed up with City Fund to execute the project.

Bernadette Giacomazzo225 days ago
Another HBCU Receives Historic $19M Donation from MacKenzie Scott
Life

Another HBCU Receives Historic $19M Donation From MacKenzie Scott

Dillard University in Louisiana has received what it's calling the largest private gift in its history from Jeff Bezos' ex-wife.

Bernadette Giacomazzo233 days ago

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