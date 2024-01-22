'Howard' Air Jordan 1 PE Rumored to Drop This Year

It appears that sneaker fans who have been longing to own a pair of player-exclusive Air Jordans made for athletes at Jordan Brand-sponsored universities may have the opportunity soon.

According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, an Air Jordan 1 Low "Howard" PE is expected to hit retailers during the holiday season this year. It's not yet confirmed if the pair will match the exclusives given to the team in 2023 (pictured above), but the mock-up provided shows many of the details remaining the same.

The rendering of the "Howard" Air Jordan 1 Low suggests that the shoe will feature premium materials on the upper, specifically on the overlay panels and the Swoosh branding. The shoe is expected to don a sail-based makeup combined with red and navy hits based on the school's team colors.

Jordan Brand confirmed its partnership with Howard University in August 2022. In the announcement, the brand revealed its plans to elevate Howard’s athletic department by creating recruiting opportunities on the academic side.

At the time of writing, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the "Howard" Air Jordan 1 Low PE. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look at the retail version in the coming months.