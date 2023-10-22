Diddy Makes $1 Million Donation To Howard University During Homecoming Performance

Diddy took a trip to his alma mater for Howard Homecoming, and he came with a huge gift.

On Friday, the Bad Boy Records founder hit the stage at the school's Yardfest event for a special medley performance and afterward gave the school a $1 million donation. Diddy was a business major at Howard University before leaving to start his career at Uptown Records.

He returned to the HBCU in 2014 to receive an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities and to deliver the university's 146th Commencement Address. According to ABC 7 News, Diddy was "honored to donate to Howard and called the school the most important Black educational institution ever."

"As someone who attended Howard University and values the transformative experience of historically Black colleges, it remains crucial that we strive to protect and uphold their legacy," Diddy said. "This donation to Howard is not just a financial contribution; it's also a reaffirmation of our commitment to a cultural institution that has touched countless lives. It's about ensuring that HBCUs continue to receive the support they rightfully deserve."

President Vinson added, "This is such a tremendously meaningful gift to Howard University, and we are deeply grateful. Since his days here as a student, Sean Combs has always credited Howard for helping him become the groundbreaking entertainer and entrepreneur that he has become. His gift will have a profound impact on our students, paving the way for future leaders. We are honored to have Sean Combs as a part of our Bison family.

Diddy made a promise during the 2022 BET Awards that he would be donating money to several HBCU programs. The first step in that promise happened in August when Diddy gave Jackson State University $1 million.

In April, Lil Durk teamed up with Amazon Music to launch a college tuition program called Durk Banks Endowment Fund. The fund has awarded two students, who participated in Durk's Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program, scholarships to Howard University, while also donating $250,000 to Howard's financial aid program, GRACE Grant.