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How will Canadian teams and players fare in hockey, basketball, soccer, and football in the year 3000? To celebrate the launch of Coca-Cola Y3000, the first drink co-created with AI, Complex Canada looks into the future to find out.Erik Leijon
As the NHL continues to fight for more inclusion in the league, multiple teams have scheduled Pride Nights, where players wear jerseys celebrating LGBTQ+Louis Pavlakos
Here's what you need to know about the continuing scandal Hockey Canada, the governing body for the country’s most popular sport, is currently facing.Erik Leijon
Rhuigi Villaseñor discusses his new role as creative strategist for the Arizona Coyotes, his debut show with Bally, the future of Rhude, and more.Mike DeStefano