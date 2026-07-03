Hockey

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L) Hilary Knight #21 of Team USA stands for the singing of the national anthem prior to Game One of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (R) Olympian Brittany Bowe of Team United States poses for a photo ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.
Sports

Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight Announce Engagement: 'Olympics Brought Us Together'

The couple met at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and went official four years later.

Jaelani Turner-Williams147 days ago
Laila Edwards Reveals Travis and Jason Kelce Donated to 2026 Winter Olympics Debut
Sports

Laila Edwards Reveals Travis and Jason Kelce Donated to Her Olympic Journey

Edwards, the first Black woman on the U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team, explains how the NFL brothers’ GoFundMe support will help her family get to Milan 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

'Heated Rivalry' Author Reveals Release Date for Final Book in 'Game Changers' Series

Author Rachel Reid revealed she spent the night of the Golden Globes in a hotel room putting the final touches on the book.

Alex Gonzalez185 days ago
Connor Storrie at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Nominations held at SAG-AFTRA on January 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Connor Storrie Reveals His Unexpected Favorite ‘Heated Rivalry’ Moments

The actor's favorite moments from the steamy series aren’t what fans might expect.

Alex Gonzalez189 days ago
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of "Heated Rivalry" at TIFF Lightbox on November 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Pop Culture

‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Land Steamy Romantasy Audio Deal

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams will lend their voices to a three-episode romantasy audio series.

Alex Gonzalez198 days ago
Advertisement
Drake, Future the Prince, Jorja Smith, and Norman Powell sit courtside at a basketball game, watching intently
Sports

Drake Loses $500,000 Bet on Edmonton Oilers as Florida Panthers Win Stanley Cup

The Boy could've gotten over $1 million if the Oilers won.

Jaelani Turner-Williams751 days ago
Sports

5 Members of 2018 Canadian World Junior Hockey Team Reportedly Must Surrender to Police

According to a Globe &amp; Mail report, the players must report to London, Ontario police to face charges of sexual assault.

Erik Leijon904 days ago
Life

Boy Dies After Being Struck in Neck With Stray Hockey Puck

The child was hit while participating in a regular exercise during hockey practice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams943 days ago
Sports

Corey Perry Is ‘Sickened’ by Rumors Surrounding His Blackhawks Termination

The NHL veteran confirmed he's receiving substance abuse treatment just days after being released by the Blackhawks, telling supporters, "I am deeply sorry."

Joshua Espinoza959 days ago
Sports

Chicago Blackhawks GM Shuts Down Rumors After Corey Perry Is Cut From Team: ‘This Does Not Involve Any Players or Their Families’

Unsubstantiated rumors on social media claim Perry had an affair with the mother of Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard.

Brad Callas961 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Attend Vancouver Canucks Game, Get Confused About Goalie Interference

Prince Harry also did the ceremonial puck drop between San Jose Sharks forward Thomas Hertl and Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes.

Louis Pavlakos968 days ago
Sports

People Are Mad The Quebec Government Paid $7 Million To Host Los Angeles Kings Exhibition Game

Many critics slammed the government for using public funds for an exhibition hockey game.

Louis Pavlakos968 days ago
Music

Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter" Video References Michael Jackson, Spider-Man, and More

The new visual contains nods to 'The Office,' the King of Pop, the Spider-Man pointing meme, and much more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams974 days ago
Sports

Former NHL Player Dead After Being Cut With Skate During Hockey Game, Police Investigating (UPDATE)

The Nottingham Panthers player died after his neck was cut during a game against the Sheffield Steelers.

Joe Price990 days ago
Sports

Spittin' Chicklets Podcast Slams Quiet Maple Leafs Crowds: "What Is Going On, Dude?"

Paul Bissonnette proposed a one-game solution to swap the lower and upper bowls to "see how it plays out."

Louis Pavlakos1002 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

Wife of Seattle Kraken Player Asks 'BookTok' Community to Stop "Predatory" Comments About Husband

Alex Wennberg and his wife Felicia have issued several statements about the lewd comments they've received.

Louis Pavlakos1079 days ago
Sports

Nike Kills Its Hockey Canada Sponsorship

The decision comes after a slew of sexual assault allegations in 2022

Louis Pavlakos1095 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App