Boy Dies After Being Struck in Neck With Stray Hockey Puck

An 11-year old boy in Quebec suburb Saint-Eustache has succumbed to his injuries after being struck in the neck during hockey practice on Tuesday.

According to a CBC report, the boy, who has not been identified publicly, died after days of being in intensive care. "We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones," the unsigned statement read. "All our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, teammates and the Saint-Eustache sporting community," the city announced in a statement Friday morning.

The Quebec Coroner's Office will reportedly look into the causes and circumstances around the boy's death, while psychological efforts have also been offered to families, teammates, and community members in connection to the youth hockey players. The boy was taking part in a routine practice on Tuesday evening at Complexe Walter-Buswell when he was hit by a stray puck at 7 p.m., and emergency responders rushed him to a Montreal hospital nearby. Police say that he was wearing all of his protective gear, including a neck guard.

"All of our energy is currently focused on supporting the community and the loved ones of families most directly affected by this situation," said Saint-Eustache Mayor Pierre Charron in a statement. "On my behalf and that of the municipal council, I send all my positive thoughts to this young athlete and his family."