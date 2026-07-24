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Jill Saulnier #11 and Sarah Nurse #20 of Team Canada pose with their gold medals after the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal match
Sports

'Sarah Nurse Poppin Off': Canada Reacts to Women's Hockey Team Winning Olympic Gold

After losing to the United States in South Korea in 2018, the Canadian women's hockey team won gold on Wednesday night at the Beijing Olympics.

Sydney Brasil1620 days ago

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