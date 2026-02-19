Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight Announce Engagement: 'Olympics Brought Us Together'

Athletes Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight announced their engagement while at the Olympic Winter Games.
On Wednesday (Feb. 18), the Team USA Olympians shared the good news in an Instagram reel. Bowe, a speedskater, and Knight, an ice hockey forward, are currently competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.
The reel shows Knight, 36, getting on one knee and proposing to Bowe, 37, who later poses with the engagement ring while in her fiancée’s arms.
According to Good Morning America, the couple met at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang before going official four years later at the 2022 Beijing Games.
"Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever," the video’s caption reads.
Knight, who’s captain of the U.S. women's hockey team, is a four-time Olympic medalist and will next compete for the gold medal against Canada on Thursday (Feb. 19). Bowe, also a four-time Olympian, will compete on Friday (Feb. 20) in the women's speed skating 1,500-meter race.
In a June 2025 interview with Team USA, Bowe shared what grabbed her attention about Knight.
“I had always seen her as strong and competitive—the face of women’s hockey,” she said. “But when I was getting to know her, the first thing that caught my eye was how soft spoken she was, and the calming presence she had.”
Knight and Bow aren’t the only ones to bring romance to the ice. Figure skaters Olivia Smart and Jean-Luc Baker also got engaged at this year’s Winter Games.