Sports

Olympians Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight Announce Engagement: 'Olympics Brought Us Together'

The couple met at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and went official four years later.

(L) Hilary Knight #21 of Team USA stands for the singing of the national anthem prior to Game One of the 2025 Rivalry Series against Team Canada at Rogers Place on December 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (R) Olympian Brittany Bowe of Team United States poses for a photo ahead of the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.
Images via Leila Devlin/Getty Images and IOC via Getty Images

Athletes Brittany Bowe and Hilary Knight announced their engagement while at the Olympic Winter Games.

On Wednesday (Feb. 18), the Team USA Olympians shared the good news in an Instagram reel. Bowe, a speedskater, and Knight, an ice hockey forward, are currently competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.

The reel shows Knight, 36, getting on one knee and proposing to Bowe, 37, who later poses with the engagement ring while in her fiancée’s arms.

According to Good Morning America, the couple met at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang before going official four years later at the 2022 Beijing Games.

"Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever," the video’s caption reads.

Knight, who’s captain of the U.S. women's hockey team, is a four-time Olympic medalist and will next compete for the gold medal against Canada on Thursday (Feb. 19). Bowe, also a four-time Olympian, will compete on Friday (Feb. 20) in the women's speed skating 1,500-meter race.

In a June 2025 interview with Team USA, Bowe shared what grabbed her attention about Knight.

“I had always seen her as strong and competitive—the face of women’s hockey,” she said. “But when I was getting to know her, the first thing that caught my eye was how soft spoken she was, and the calming presence she had.”

Knight and Bow aren’t the only ones to bring romance to the ice. Figure skaters Olivia Smart and Jean-Luc Baker also got engaged at this year’s Winter Games.

Related Stories

Erin Jackson in winter Olympic attire stands in front of snowy mountains, wearing a white coat with USA and Olympic logos, and a knit hat.
Style

Top 2026 Winter Olympics Looks: Moncler, Armani, Ralph Lauren, and More

Uniqlo, Lululemon, and more are also outfitting athletes for 2026.

Trace William Cowen224 days ago
2028 Olympics
Sports

L.A. Olympics 2028 Tickets Website Slammed With 'Overwhelming' Demand

People trying to get tickets for the 2028 L.A. Olympics were met with long wait times on the website.

Jessica Mcbride247 days ago
San Antonio Spur Victor Wembanyama pumps his first; Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after losing the Super Bowl: JuJu Watkins warms up before a USC basketball game; Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run during the World Series.
Sports

26 Sports Predictions for 2026

In anticipation of the World Cup, the Winter Olympics, the Super Bowl, and more, a look at what the new year will bring.

Thomas Golianopoulos251 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App