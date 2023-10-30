Former NHL Player Dead After Being Cut With Skate During Hockey Game, Police Investigating

The game was broadcast, meaning the moment Johnson was struck has since been shared online. The incredibly NSFW video is not for the faint of heart and is very graphic, but can be seen here.

As reported by the BBC, South Yorkshire Police were called to the Sheffield-based venue where the game took place and an investigation has since been opened. "Our officers remain at the scene carrying out inquiries," said a police spokesperson. "Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remains ongoing. We would encourage the public to avoid speculation regarding the incident while we continue our inquiries."

Sheffield City Council is also participating in the investigation. "Firstly, our thoughts are with Adam's family, friends, and teammates at this very sad and difficult time," said Councilor Joe Otten. "Our health and safety team is helping South Yorkshire Police with their investigation and will assist wherever necessary."

Johnson's fiancée Ryan Wolfe shared a tribute on Instagram following his death. "My sweet sweet angel," she wrote. "I'll miss you forever and love you always."