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Person in a pinstripe suit, tie, and black cap with sunglasses, standing in a snowy outdoor setting.
Style

Enfants Riches Déprimés Debuts Automne/Hiver 2026 Collection

The Los Angeles and Paris-based luxury fashion brand debuted its new collection in a stylish runway show.

Joe Price120 days ago
Kai Cenat on the left wears a black hoodie and pants, Luka Sabbat wears a long black coat and glasses, and Ye on the right wears black sunglasses and a t-shirt.
Style

Kai Cenat, Luka Sabbat Discuss Kanye West's Fashion Influence: 'He Always Pushed the Boundaries'

"His hands have touched more or less everything that's happened in fashion," Luka argued.

Trace William Cowen130 days ago
LINDA EVANGELISTA, SS98 CHRISTIAN DIOR
Style

“Extension Girl”: How Amoy Pitters Became The Hairstylist of Turn-of-the-Millennium High Fashion

From John Galliano and Naomi Campbell to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Pitters has been the Hairstylist to Book if You're In the Know

Dori Walker218 days ago
A person in a quilted mint-green outfit and chunky shoes poses against a black-and-white mountain backdrop.
Style

Moncler’s New Tobe Nwigwe Collab is Minty Fresh

The musician brings his signature style and sound to an event hosted by the luxury fashion brand.

Macklin Stern399 days ago
Selena Gomez in a sparkling gown and Timothée Chalamet in a yellow suit at an event, both smiling.
Style

Oscars 2025 Red Carpet: Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and More

Our favorite actresses and musicians stunned at this year's Academy Awards.

Alex Ocho502 days ago
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Left: Kim Kardashian seated in a black corset dress. Right: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian walking in leopard print jumpsuits.
Style

Kim Kardashian Partners With Dolce & Gabbana for SKIMS Collab

Kardashian's shapewear brand teams up with the iconic fashion house for a collection inspired by Italian glamour.

Alex Ocho610 days ago
Julia Fox with short blonde hair, tank top that says "CONTROVERSIAL MUSE," speaking into a microphone while sitting on a couch
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Calls Kanye West Relationship a ‘Blessing’ But Says She Is Her Own Muse

The actress and model opened up about how her relationship with Ye helped he regain control over her image and career.

Alex Ocho766 days ago
Woman in checked jacket and dark sunglasses with bob haircut
Style

Anna Wintour Apologizes for 2024 Met Gala Theme Mix-Up: ‘We Have Unleashed a Lot of Confusion Out There’

The star-studded event's theme 'Garden of Time' took inspiration from the Met's upcoming exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Alex Ocho801 days ago
Tyla posing in two different strapless outfits, one with a long train and one short, holding a clutch
Style

Footage Shows Tyla's Met Gala Gown Being Cut Into a Skirt Mid-Event by Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing

The 22-year-old singer made a splash with her Met Gala debut.

Alex Ocho801 days ago
Two men at a Louis Vuitton event, one in a patterned jacket and hat, the other in a colorful sweater and beanie, both casual
Style

Donald Glover, Jaden, Steven Yeun, ASAP Nast, and More Celebrate Tyler, the Creator’s Louis Vuitton Capsule Collection in Los Angeles

The rapper was enlisted by mentor Pharrell, who last year was named the creative director of LV menswear.

Brad Callas847 days ago
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Kristen Stewart at the Live Lives Bleeding premier and Bianca Censori at Milan Fashion Week
Style

Kristen Stewart Debuts Bold Look at 'Love Lies Bleeding' Premiere, Drawing Comparisons to Bianca Censori's Racy Bodysuit

Kanye West's wife has attracted a lot of attention for her racy outfits recently.

Joe Price862 days ago
Style

Dior Men's Enters the Skateboarding Universe With B9S Sneakers

The limited collection consists of six bold colors, available for preorder until Feb. 7.

Jaelani Turner-Williams898 days ago
Style

Michael B. Jordan Featured in David Yurman’s First-to-Market Men’s High Jewelry Collection

The 'Creed III' actor is the face of David Yurman's latest jewelry campaign.

Jaelani Turner-Williams899 days ago
Style

Louis Vuitton Releases Heels That Look Like Fake Legs

The strange heels come in two skin tones.

Jade Gomez963 days ago
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