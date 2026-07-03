How Young Thug’s Gender Fluid Style Made Him a Fashion Icon: Read an Excerpt From 'Fashion Killa’
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In this exclusive excerpt from Sowmya Krishnamurthy's new book, <i>Fashion Killa: How Hip-Hop Revolutionized High Fashion</i>, the author explores how hip-hop didn't initially know how to react to Thugger.Complex Staff
A new multi-brand concept store carries the latest fashion wares while also addressing the creative community in Downtown New York.Lei Takanashi
We spoke to Jeremy Scott on re-entering the sneaker partnership game, new collection of Adidas Forums, putting wings on shoes, the controversy, & much more.Matt Welty
Dior has an Air Jordan 1, Prada has an Adidas Superstar. Do they belong in the sneaker game? Do High-Fashion Brands Deserve a Place in Sneaker Culture?Matt Welty