Dori Walker

Joined April 2025 | 19 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A dimly lit hallway with a wooden staircase, framed pictures on the walls, and a chandelier hanging from a white ceiling.

Inside Tuff Gong Studios and 56 Hope Road

Today marks Bob Marley's 81st Birthday. See Never Before Photographed Rooms Inside of 56 Hope Road Captured by Complex and Adidas.

Dori Walker223 days ago
Two people in colorful athletic wear pose on rocks by the sea under a cloudy sky.

The Bob Marley x Adidas Collection: By Kingston, For The World

The Bob Marley Foundation and Legacy Lead the Charge on This Latest Collaboration with Adidas

Dori Walker223 days ago
Brandy with the Brandy Barbie Doll

How Celebrity Hairstylist Chuckie Amos Turned Brandy's Box Braids into a Site of Refusal

Celebrity hairstylist Chuckie Amos has shaped some of pop culture’s most enduring images, from Brandy’s "The Boy Is Mine" era to Beyoncé’s "Dangerously in Love." In conversation, he reflects on how braids became a site of innovation, protection, and possibility within Black hair culture.

Dori Walker263 days ago
LINDA EVANGELISTA, SS98 CHRISTIAN DIOR

“Extension Girl”: How Amoy Pitters Became The Hairstylist of Turn-of-the-Millennium High Fashion

From John Galliano and Naomi Campbell to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Pitters has been the Hairstylist to Book if You're In the Know

Dori Walker280 days ago
TLC

TLC Hairstylist Marie Brown Ushered Afrofuturism into the Mainstream

Hair OG Marie Brown on how she crafted the signature look for the iconic trio.

Dori Walker288 days ago
Advertisement
A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

Dori Walker295 days ago
Models in front of Shirt King Phade Backdrop for Headz, Guest Edited by Nikki Nelms.

From T-Shirts to Canvas, Shirt King Phade Explains His Artistic Evolution

The legendary artist opened up his archive and brought out some of his most memorable murals, which served as the perfect backdrop for a nostalgic fashion shoot inspired by a night out during the '90s.

Dori Walker296 days ago
Janet Jackson with short hair and smoky eye makeup leans on Michael Jackson, who has long curly hair, both wearing dark outfits.

This Hair Stylist Is Responsible for Some of Michael and Janet Jackson's Most Memorable Looks

Janet Zeitoun shares how she made cinematic hair for the most dynamic movers of the Jackson pop royalty.

Dori Walker297 days ago
Four young men in casual streetwear stand together. One wears a Supreme hat, another a Supreme jersey. They're outside a building.

Photographer Julian Berman Captured a Generation on the Precipice of an Odd Future

Odd Future’s primary photographer Julian Berman talks about message board culture, Fairfax Avenue, and if it’s possible to replicate the creative energy of the early 2010s.

Dori Walker349 days ago
KidSuper 'The People's Runway'

Our Favorite Moments From New York Fashion Week SS26

Dori Walker365 days ago
Penhaligon's

Presented By

Penhaligon's

Advertisement
A promotional image for "Rich Badness" by CKTRL, featuring a black-and-white photo of a saxophonist. Presented by Complex Summers.

Off-White’s Go-to Composer cktrl Made You The Perfect End of Summer Playlist

Composer, Musician, and DJ cktrl curated a playlist so you can leave summer with a bang. He also tell us how he’s turned his high-fashion bag into an opportunity to release a vulnerable new album.

Dori Walker388 days ago
Collage of five performers, each in a separate frame. The central figure wears a striped blazer, while others hold microphones or pose.

The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s Right Now: 2025 Rankings

Here are the best rappers in their 20s, including stars like Yeat, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, BigXThaPlug, and more.

Dori Walker392 days ago
JT in a green top and star-patterned pants sits on a red chair against a blue background.

Archivist Nygel Simons Is Preserving Black Fashion History

We spoke with creative director and popular Instagram archivist @nygelsartorial about why preservation in the digital era matters.

Dori Walker399 days ago
Missy Elliott in a tall hat and jewelry, including a "Missy Elliott Blvd" necklace, striking a confident pose in black and white.

Missy Elliott on her latest Adidas Campaign: "Everybody Can't Be an Original Icon."

Over 20 years later, Missy Elliott is locking in with Adidas again to revive the Superstar. We spoke to her about her relationship with the brand and what fans can expect from the new collection.

Dori Walker412 days ago
A DJ with headphones stands at a mixing console, wearing a mesh top and a tank with "kitty" text. There's a plant in the background.

How KITTYSAYWORD Built A Sound That Makes You Listen

DJ KITTYSAYWORD went from spinning LES bars to Audemars Piguet. This is how the DJ with a ‘play anywhere’ philosophy mixed her way to the high ranks.

Dori Walker436 days ago
Advertisement
Tyler, the Creator in a suit with unique hair stands in front of a large, abstract structure in a sepia-toned image.

From Tyler, the Creator to Complex Magazine, Tanya “Nena” Melendez Is Taking Hair Back to Its Roots

We spoke with the hairstylist Tanya “Nena” Melendez about working with Tyler, the Creator, styling our “Hair Raising” photoshoot, and more.

Dori Walker454 days ago
A person seated in an art-filled room with a minimalist painting behind them, surrounded by eclectic decor and books.

Thalía Gochez on the ‘Honor and Privilege’ of Photographing Lysa Cooper

“She deeply knows who she is. And to me, that is beyond any accolade.”

Dori Walker458 days ago
Anthony Edwards in his Complex cover shoot.

Cool Like That: How Marquise Miller Styled Anthony Edwards for His Complex Cover

From courtside photoshoots to tour looks, stylist Marquise Miller shares how he keeps the culture’s biggest names effortlessly cool.

Dori Walker463 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App