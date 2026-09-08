Dori Walker
Latest Stories
Inside Tuff Gong Studios and 56 Hope Road
Today marks Bob Marley's 81st Birthday. See Never Before Photographed Rooms Inside of 56 Hope Road Captured by Complex and Adidas.
The Bob Marley x Adidas Collection: By Kingston, For The World
The Bob Marley Foundation and Legacy Lead the Charge on This Latest Collaboration with Adidas
How Celebrity Hairstylist Chuckie Amos Turned Brandy's Box Braids into a Site of Refusal
Celebrity hairstylist Chuckie Amos has shaped some of pop culture’s most enduring images, from Brandy’s "The Boy Is Mine" era to Beyoncé’s "Dangerously in Love." In conversation, he reflects on how braids became a site of innovation, protection, and possibility within Black hair culture.
“Extension Girl”: How Amoy Pitters Became The Hairstylist of Turn-of-the-Millennium High Fashion
From John Galliano and Naomi Campbell to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week and The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Pitters has been the Hairstylist to Book if You're In the Know
TLC Hairstylist Marie Brown Ushered Afrofuturism into the Mainstream
Hair OG Marie Brown on how she crafted the signature look for the iconic trio.
The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked
Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.
From T-Shirts to Canvas, Shirt King Phade Explains His Artistic Evolution
The legendary artist opened up his archive and brought out some of his most memorable murals, which served as the perfect backdrop for a nostalgic fashion shoot inspired by a night out during the '90s.
This Hair Stylist Is Responsible for Some of Michael and Janet Jackson's Most Memorable Looks
Janet Zeitoun shares how she made cinematic hair for the most dynamic movers of the Jackson pop royalty.
Photographer Julian Berman Captured a Generation on the Precipice of an Odd Future
Odd Future’s primary photographer Julian Berman talks about message board culture, Fairfax Avenue, and if it’s possible to replicate the creative energy of the early 2010s.
Off-White’s Go-to Composer cktrl Made You The Perfect End of Summer Playlist
Composer, Musician, and DJ cktrl curated a playlist so you can leave summer with a bang. He also tell us how he’s turned his high-fashion bag into an opportunity to release a vulnerable new album.
The 20 Best Rappers in Their 20s Right Now: 2025 Rankings
Here are the best rappers in their 20s, including stars like Yeat, Doja Cat, Playboi Carti, BigXThaPlug, and more.
Archivist Nygel Simons Is Preserving Black Fashion History
We spoke with creative director and popular Instagram archivist @nygelsartorial about why preservation in the digital era matters.
Missy Elliott on her latest Adidas Campaign: "Everybody Can't Be an Original Icon."
Over 20 years later, Missy Elliott is locking in with Adidas again to revive the Superstar. We spoke to her about her relationship with the brand and what fans can expect from the new collection.
How KITTYSAYWORD Built A Sound That Makes You Listen
DJ KITTYSAYWORD went from spinning LES bars to Audemars Piguet. This is how the DJ with a ‘play anywhere’ philosophy mixed her way to the high ranks.
From Tyler, the Creator to Complex Magazine, Tanya “Nena” Melendez Is Taking Hair Back to Its Roots
We spoke with the hairstylist Tanya “Nena” Melendez about working with Tyler, the Creator, styling our “Hair Raising” photoshoot, and more.
Thalía Gochez on the ‘Honor and Privilege’ of Photographing Lysa Cooper
“She deeply knows who she is. And to me, that is beyond any accolade.”
Cool Like That: How Marquise Miller Styled Anthony Edwards for His Complex Cover
From courtside photoshoots to tour looks, stylist Marquise Miller shares how he keeps the culture’s biggest names effortlessly cool.