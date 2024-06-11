Julia Fox Calls Kanye West Relationship a ‘Blessing’ But Says She Is Her Own Muse

“I'm my own muse. In the same way I'm my own muse I'm also my own downfall and cuz really ultimately I can only do what I believe I can do. So when I don't believe in myself I can't do anything and I'm debilitated. So it's both ways, you know?” said Fox.

“After that the doors had unlocked and I just had so many more resources at my fingers, more people wanting to work with me, more designers willing to lend me clothes, and then just it became really fun.”

However, Fox emphasizes that her success and unique fashion sense are her own achievements and not a result of Kanye’s influence.

“I started to hear this whole thing like ‘Oh, well she's only like you know killing it in the fashion because it's Kanye.’ And I was like ‘No, these are my looks. I'm putting them together,’” she said.

“Then I felt like that was what I needed to push against and prove that, ‘No, these are my looks’ you know? … I wasn't doing it before because my team wanted me to just look basic.”