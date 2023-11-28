Louis Vuitton Releases Heels That Look Like Fake Legs

Move out of the way, MSCHF. Louis Vuitton has entered the ring with a wacky shoe to rival the viral Big Red Boots.

The high-end designer's latest release is a boot that looks like a fake leg. The LV Illusion heels come in two lengths, ankle-high and knee-high, and are available in two skin tones. The heeled boot is designed to look like you're wearing black heels and white socks. Very meta if you ask me.