Louis Vuitton Releases Heels That Look Like Fake Legs

Move out of the way, MSCHF. Louis Vuitton has entered the ring with a wacky shoe to rival the viral Big Red Boots.
The high-end designer's latest release is a boot that looks like a fake leg. The LV Illusion heels come in two lengths, ankle-high and knee-high, and are available in two skin tones. The heeled boot is designed to look like you're wearing black heels and white socks. Very meta if you ask me.
The boots debuted in Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2023 show. According to the brand's site, the shoes are individually hand-painted and made entirely out of calf leather (also meta), making each pair unique. It is described as a nod to the Surrealist art movement, characterized by strange, oftentimes illogical scenes. Think Salvador Dali's The Persistence of Memory (y'know, the one with the melting clocks) or Rene Magritte's The Son of Man (also known as that painting of the apple in front of a guy's face).
The Louis Vuitton heels are going for a cool $2,470. Both lengths are the same price, so it depends on if you want to go big or go home.