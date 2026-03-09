Kai Cenat, Luka Sabbat Discuss Kanye West's Fashion Influence: 'He Always Pushed the Boundaries'

Kai Cenat and Luka Sabbat agree the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s influence on the fashion industry at large is undeniable in a newly released video.
The 45-minute video, first shared this weekend but focused on a conversation the two had in Paris in January, finds Kai—who’s currently on his own design journey with his brand Vivet—citing Ye among the figures he considers essential to fashion.
“With Ye, I just like how he didn’t settle,” Kai, who also shouted out Demna and the late Virgil Abloh, said. “Like, Ye didn’t settle for the one thing that he was known for. You know, he always pushed the boundaries.”
Luka heartily agreed, calling Ye “more or less the GOAT” due to what he argues is the inescapability of his influence.
“He’s kind of influenced everything that’s happened in fashion in the past 10 years, no matter how you look at it,” Luka said, bringing up the 24-time Grammy winner’s Yeezy sneakers as an example of this influence in action.
“None of these brands were making sneakers. … That was the game-changer, bro,” he said, adding that Ye was also “the first big person” to wear brands like Vetements.
SKIMS, co-founded by Kim Kardashian (formerly married to the Bully artist), also got a mention from Luka due to Ye’s involvement in the design of its logo. As Complex previously clarified in a report last April, Kim herself has publicly credited the drawing of the logo to Ye.
“His hands have touched more or less everything that’s happened in fashion, whether people want to give him the credit or not,” Luka said during his conversation with Kai, seen in full below. “Like, there’s 10 degrees of separation. People are copying things that other brands are doing that Kanye influenced [them] to do in the first place, and they don’t even know that Kanye influenced that shit. That’s just, like, unprecedented. On top of that, he’s just making the best music in the world.”
Kai, whose aforementioned appreciation for Virgil’s work centers on the designer’s dedication to bringing the general public into the innermost aspects of his creative process, has taken a similarly open approach while developing his Vivet brand. Along the way, he’s made his presence known at high-profile fashion events like Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show in January.