Kai Cenat, Luka Sabbat Discuss Kanye West's Fashion Influence: 'He Always Pushed the Boundaries'

Kai Cenat and Luka Sabbat agree the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s influence on the fashion industry at large is undeniable in a newly released video.

The 45-minute video, first shared this weekend but focused on a conversation the two had in Paris in January, finds Kai—who’s currently on his own design journey with his brand Vivet—citing Ye among the figures he considers essential to fashion.

“With Ye, I just like how he didn’t settle,” Kai, who also shouted out Demna and the late Virgil Abloh, said. “Like, Ye didn’t settle for the one thing that he was known for. You know, he always pushed the boundaries.”

Luka heartily agreed, calling Ye “more or less the GOAT” due to what he argues is the inescapability of his influence.

“He’s kind of influenced everything that’s happened in fashion in the past 10 years, no matter how you look at it,” Luka said, bringing up the 24-time Grammy winner’s Yeezy sneakers as an example of this influence in action.